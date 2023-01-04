Injured After Running a Red Light on a Motorcycle in Dallas: Can I Still Sue?

Technically, it might be possible to sue for a motorcycle accident even if you ran a red light before being injured.

Running a red light is obviously one of the most dangerous things you can do on a motorcycle. This behavior is dangerous enough in a passenger vehicle, but the stakes are raised considerably when you have no protection from the outside elements. But can you still sue if you were struck while running a red light? Is there any way to pursue compensation, or does your own negligence disqualify you from filing an injury claim? Let’s find out.

What Can Happen When You Run a Red Light on a Motorcycle

Running a red light on a motorcycle can have dire consequences. Back in April of 2022, a motorcyclist sped through an intersection, ignoring a red light in the process. He then went straight into the side of a dump truck. This impact threw the motorcyclist from his vehicle, causing fatal injuries. It’s clear that in this situation, the dump truck driver essentially did nothing wrong. But could the victim’s family still sue?

Comparative Negligence in Texas?

Technically, it might be possible to sue for a motorcycle accident even if you ran a red light before being injured. This is thanks to Texas’ system of comparative negligence. Under this system, a victim can still sue even if they were partly responsible for their own injuries. Keep in mind that Texas is not a “pure” comparative negligence state, but rather a “modified” comparative negligence state. Under a “pure” system, victims can sue even if they were 99% responsible for their own injuries. But under a modified system, there are limits involved.

In Texas, you cannot sue if you were more than 50% responsible for your own injuries. In other words, you must show that the other vehicle involved in your crash was just as negligent as you in the moments before the accident. So how might this work after running a red light? Well, you could show that the other vehicle was guilty of another type of negligence, such as:

Speeding

Reckless driving

Distracted driving

Intoxicated driving

Running a red light is seen as a very serious traffic offense, so you must establish that the other driver was doing something just as bad. This can present serious challenges for injured victims, but it’s certainly not an impossible undertaking – especially if you get help from qualified lawyers.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Dallas?

If you’ve been searching for Dallas motorcycle accident lawyers, there are many legal professionals standing by to assist you. These Texas motorcycle accident lawyers can guide you towards a fair settlement that will help you pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and much more. Even if you are partly to blame for your own injuries, there is still a chance you could receive compensation with the help of motorcycle accident lawyers. Book your consultation with accident lawyers today to get started.

Sources:

