Investing in Legal Marketing is Risky if You Don’t Consider These 3 Things

Marketing has emerged as a major priority for law firms, but it’s not without risks.

In fact, an overwhelming majority of legal professionals agree that because marketing is a non-billable expense, the spending risk is greater, making it even more important to use marketing dollars effectively.

But it doesn’t have to be so risky.

Here are 3 things lawyers need to consider to mitigate their risks and maximize their marketing budgets:

What channels are the best investment for lead generation?

When looking for law firms, clients turn to a variety of channels. Social media, search engines, and professional legal directories top the list, which is why 78% of firms engage in paid search marketing, according to recent CallRail research.

But don’t take my word for it! Firms can get a better sense of where leads are coming from with attribution software tracking online clicks and conversions. Call tracking and form tracking solutions offer even greater insight into marketing performance.

When you know exactly which keywords, marketing campaigns, and ads led to your best calls and lead conversions, it allows you to boost your firm’s response time. And faster response time equals increased client intake and higher revenue – to the tune of $199,165, according to our data!

What marketing tactics are the best investments for client intake and retention?

To effectively optimize your marketing strategy and discover where to spend your money, you have to start by finding the right mix of channels and tactics that resonate with your potential clients. Targeted content is a key tactic: 46% of firms stay in touch with clients through targeted content once a case is complete. As for unconverted leads, firms opt to utilize email lists, follow-up texts, and outbound calls.

You can test these tactics for yourself with marketing attribution tools like call tracking and form tracking software, which offer powerful marketing insights to help you understand the customer journey. With this data in hand, you can create customized experiences that’ll leave clients feeling like a VIP – and returning to your firm for their future legal needs!

What is the best investment to ease lawyers’ workloads?

Law firm owners wear many hats, often including that of chief marketing officer. According to a Clio Legal Trends Report, attorneys spend 33% of their time on non-billable business development tasks like marketing.

But, let’s face it: Lawyers are busy doing legal work, which is why outsourcing for marketing help is common – and extremely valuable. SEO marketing is the most commonly outsourced channel (56%), with other paid digital advertising (51%) and paid search, pay-per-click, or PPC (47%) following closely behind.

In 2022, firms are planning to increase their marketing budgets – and you can too! Don’t be afraid to invest in your marketing strategy, because when you use an advanced marketing analytics and business communications platform like CallRail, you can rest assured that you have the knowledge at your fingertips to maximize your marketing dollars.

To learn more about legal marketing best practices, check out this Content Hub from CallRail, a comprehensive marketing analytics and business communications platform.