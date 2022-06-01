Is a Water Cannon Considered Police Brutality in Hawaii?

There have been recorded instances of water cannons knocking people to the ground and even tearing off their clothes.

Water cannons are considered a form of non-lethal weaponry often used by police forces to disperse crowds and deal with civil unrest. However, it’s important to understand that non-lethal doesn’t necessarily mean non-harmful. Water cannons are capable of inflicting serious injuries on innocent people, and many have claimed that this type of weapon should not be used against protestors. However, it continues to be a go-to for police in Hawaii and other states. So can a water cannon really be considered a form of police brutality?

What is a Water Cannon?

A water cannon is a device that is typically mounted on a vehicle designed to fight fires. These cannons are capable of shooting water at extremely high velocities, and they can reach long distances. Although they can be used for firefighting and other industrial applications, police use this device for riot control. This began in Germany during the Third Reich, and since then police forces across the world have been utilizing this weapon to address civil unrest.

Can a Water Cannon Cause Injuries?

Not only can a water cannon cause severe injuries, but it can also cause death. Fatalities have been recorded in a number of countries, although none in the United States have been reported. There have been recorded instances of water cannons knocking people to the ground and even tearing off their clothes. In one famous case, a German retiree was hit in the face by a water cannon, and he suffered permanent near-blindness as a result. Because of these graphic injuries, many people believe that other forms of non-lethal weaponry, such as rubber bullets, are more suitable for riot control. However, water cannons continue to be used throughout the United States.

Can a Water Cannon Be Considered a Form of Police Brutality?

A water cannon can certainly be considered a form of police brutality under the right circumstances. If you were demonstrating peacefully and posing no threat to anyone, police have no right to start indiscriminately shooting high-velocity streams of water at you.

