Is Domestic Violence Different Than Assault?

If you’ve been accused of domestic violence in Fort Lauderdale, you might be wondering how serious these charges will be. Could you face the same penalties as individuals charged with assault? What exactly is the difference between domestic violence and assault? More importantly, you might be asking yourself how you can defend yourself against potential charges and legal consequences.

With one of these legal professionals by your side, you can approach this difficult situation in the most confident, efficient manner possible.

The Law Views Domestic Violence and Assaults Differently

The first thing you need to know is that Florida courts view these as two different crimes. A simple assault typically occurs when someone physically harms a stranger, while domestic violence is when people in intimate relationships harm each other while living in the same household.

Which One is Worse?

Generally speaking, courts view domestic violence as a more serious crime compared to a simple assault. The injuries may be identical, but the penalties are not. If you injured someone in a simple assault, you would face a maximum jail sentence of one year, plus a fine of up to $1,000. This is because under Florida law, a simple assault is considered a misdemeanor in the first degree1.

But if you caused identical injuries to someone in your own household, you would face more serious penalties. While this is also considered a first degree misdemeanor, you will face additional, mandatory penalties if convicted. These include:

A 26-week Batterer’s Intervention Program

Probation for a year

Mandatory 5-day jail sentence

Community service

Loss of firearms rights

No-contact orders

What Constitutes Domestic Violence?

In addition, you should know that a wider range of potential acts can constitute domestic violence2. These include not just assaults, but also:

Sexual assault

Stalking

Kidnapping

False imprisonment

In order to be charged with domestic violence, the victim must be a family or household member. This could be:

A spouse

A former spouse

Any blood relative

An in-law

Parents of the same child

Anyone who has resided in the same household as you

Where Can I Find a Florida Criminal Defense Lawyer Near Me?



