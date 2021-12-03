Is Florida’s Interstate 4 One of the Deadliest Interstates to Drive On?

Because I-4 accidents often leave victims and their families scrambling to put their lives back together, legal help is encouraged.

Daytona Beach, FL— Interstate collisions tend to be some of the deadliest and costliest accidents that occur on U.S. roadways. These stretches of road allow motorists to travel at fast rates of speed, which contribute to longer stopping times and more severe impacts.

While all interstates are risky to drive on, the portion of Interstate 4 that stretches between Tampa and Daytona Beach is actually recognized as being “the deadliest stretch of highway in the nation,” according to data gathered by Teletrac.

Here’s what Teletrac’s data analysis revealed

After Teletrac’s team gathered and analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), they were able to identify the 25 most dangerous highways in America using fatality rates per mile of highway, according to the company.

Data showed that the stretch of Interstate 4 sitting between Tampa and Daytona “was the only highway on the list that had a death per mile rate of more than one.” What’s more shocking is that three other interstates that “run through Florida landed on the top ten list.” Route 92, Route 192, and Interstate 95 were all listed on Teletrac’s top ten list of dangerous highways in America.

Because I-4 accidents often leave victims and their families scrambling to put their lives back together, legal help is encouraged as a Daytona Beach, FL accident lawyer can get a victim connected with some of the best physicians and help them pursue certain parties for compensation.

Connect with a qualified Interstate 4 accident attorney in Daytona Beach, FL now

There are many advantages to hiring an accident lawyer following a collision on I-4. While these times are often difficult to navigate through, a skilled lawyer can guide a victim and their family down the path to justice. If another party is responsible for causing a car accident in Daytona Beach, FL, the lawyers at Pappas and Russell, P.A. can decide if they have a viable case and what it is worth.

Once a lawyer is retained to represent an I-4 accident case, they will:

Help a victim and their family recover compensation from their insurance policy. Florida follows no-fault insurance laws, and therefore, an accident victim will need to file a Personal Injury Protection (PIP) claim with their insurer first if they are looking to recover compensation for medical expenses and lost wages.

File a claim with the at-fault party’s insurance carrier if injuries are severe and PIP coverage is exhausted.

Determine if a personal injury lawsuit needs to be filed. this not only helps a victim and their family recognize a negligent party for causing an accident, but it allows them to seek compensation for pain and suffering, mental anguish, and more.

Ready to discuss a case? Contact Pappas and Russell, P.A. for your free consultation today.