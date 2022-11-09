Is It Worth Suing Your Employer?

You should also know that the government is on your side when it comes to sexual harassment and other examples of workplace misconduct.

If you have experienced valid misconduct at work, you might be considering a lawsuit. But is this really worth it? What if you lose your case? What if you spend all that time and energy on a lawsuit, only to suffer defeat? These are common concerns for all plaintiffs – and not just those suing their employers. However, there are many reasons you should take legal action and strive for justice – especially if your employer has committed serious misconduct such as sexual harassment.

The good news is that you won’t be alone in your fight. You can get help from a variety of Louisville sexual harassment attorneys and strive for the best possible outcome. These Jefferson county sexual harassment attorneys will listen carefully to your unique situation during a consultation before recommending the best course of action. With their assistance, you can increase your chances of success when suing your employer.

Many Lawyers Operate on a Contingency Basis

First of all, it’s worth mentioning that many attorneys offer to receive payment on a contingency basis. This means that you only pay your attorney if you win a settlement. After winning your lawsuit, your lawyer will simply take their payment from your total settlement amount. This means that there’s really not much risk for you, and you can confidently sue your employer without worrying about losing too much money.

Most Cases Are Settled Out of Court

You also need to consider the fact that most cases are settled out of court1. In fact, over 90% of all civil cases end with settlements. This means that you will probably not face a lengthy, tiresome trial in which you will be forced to prove that your harassment actually occurred. Your employer and their insurance company will probably just offer you a financial settlement to avoid a trial. This means that you also don’t really need to worry about the stressful nature of a trial.

The Government is On Your Side

You should also know that the government is on your side when it comes to sexual harassment and other examples of workplace misconduct. Organizations like the EEOC will investigate these incidents and determine who is to blame. As long as you have experienced legitimate harassment, the EEOC2 will likely discover proof and help you hold the abuser accountable.

Where Can I Find a Kentucky Sexual Harassment Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for Kentucky sexual harassment lawyers, there are many options available. Get in touch with one of these sexual harassment lawyers as soon as possible, because the statute of limitations may prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long. These lawyers can make it well worth your time to sue your employer, as they can guide you towards a significant financial settlement. Book your consultation today.

