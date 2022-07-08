Is the Use of Bean Bag Rounds Considered Police Brutality in Florida?

Bean bag rounds can certainly be considered police brutality under certain circumstances.

Police in Florida have a range of non-lethal weaponry at their disposal. Among other things, police may deploy bean bag rounds to disperse crowds and deal with civil unrest. But is this form of weaponry really “non-lethal?” In many ways, that label is somewhat misleading, as bean bag rounds are fully capable of causing serious injuries to innocent victims in Florida. So the question is, can the use of bean bag rounds be considered a form of police brutality in the Sunshine State?

If you believe you have experienced police brutality in Florida, it’s in your best interests to book a consultation with a qualified attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can go over the exact circumstances of your case and determine whether or not you can pursue legal action. If a lawsuit is indeed possible, your attorney can represent you in court and negotiate on your behalf. This process allows you to hold negligent police officers accountable for their reckless behavior, whether they are shooting bean bag rounds into crowds or using unlawful restraining techniques.

What Are Bean Bag Rounds?

Bean bag rounds (also known as “flexible baton rounds”) fall under the general category of baton rounds. These projectiles are fired from shotguns and inflict less damage compared to a normal shotgun shell. The round consists of a 40-gram lead shot wrapped in a small amount of fabric. It travels at about 300 feet per second when fired and strikes an area of about a square inch after spreading out in flight.

These projectiles are capable of causing blunt-force trauma. Although this type of round is designed to cause no long-term health consequences for targets, it can still cause injury or death under certain circumstances. This is especially true if the bean bag impacts the neck or the skull. These rounds are also known for being quite inaccurate, especially when aiming at targets beyond 20 feet.

Are Bean Bag Rounds Considered Police Brutality?

Bean bag rounds can certainly be considered police brutality under certain circumstances. The ideal use for this weapon is when dealing with a suicidal individual with a blade. However, bean bag rounds can be quite ineffective and dangerous when firing indiscriminately into crowds. In the past, many protesters have suffered a range of injuries due to impacts from bean bag rounds. These include permanent blindness, skull fractures, hemoperitoneum, and death. Generally speaking, it is considered police brutality if an officer fires upon you when you are clearly not a threat.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Miami area for a qualified, experienced attorney who can help you with your police brutality lawsuit, there are many legal professionals available. Remember, it’s best to take action as soon as possible. Since you are suing the police, you are technically suing a government agency. Because of this, the statute of limitations is much shorter, and you will have less time to file your lawsuit. In addition, it’s important to remember that you can receive a considerable settlement if you file a lawsuit. This can help you cover urgent medical expenses and other damages.