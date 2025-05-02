Jack Santaniello Recognized for His Outstanding Legal Service in Franchise Law 

Jack focuses his practice on franchise and distribution law, helping clients navigate complex regulatory frameworks, negotiate strategic agreements, and resolve disputes with practical, business-minded solutions.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker Partner Jack Santaniello has been named a 2025 Legal Eagle by Franchise Times, marking the fourth time he has received this prestigious honor. Jack was previously recognized in 2020, 2023, and 2024.

Franchise Times’ annual Legal Eagles list honors the top attorneys in the franchising industry who consistently provide outstanding legal service and support to their clients and contribute to the growth and integrity of franchising as a whole. Honorees are nominated by peers and clients, with final selections made by the Franchise Times editorial staff following a thorough research and vetting process.

The 2025 Legal Eagles appear in the April 2025 issue of Franchise Times Magazine, highlighting attorneys who have earned a reputation for excellence, professionalism, and deep industry knowledge.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many stellar lawyers in the franchise community,” said Jack. “I remain dedicated to leveraging my deep understanding of the unique legal challenges within the franchising sector to help my clients achieve their business goals and address their legal challenges.”

Jack focuses his practice on franchise and distribution law, helping clients navigate complex regulatory frameworks, negotiate strategic agreements, and resolve disputes with practical, business-minded solutions.

In addition to Jack’s franchise work, he serves as Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax and Transactions Regional Service Line Leader for North Carolina and South Carolina, and he represents clients in mergers and acquisitions and general corporate and commercial transactional matters, as well as intellectual property / trademark matters.

