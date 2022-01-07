Jacksonville Nursing Home Employee Files $10-Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Federal law makes it illegal to discriminate against workers due to their sexual orientation.

Whenever we hear the words “abuse” and “nursing home” together in the same sentence, we automatically assume that it is the senior residents who are being harmed. But a recent sexual harassment lawsuit in Jacksonville reminds us that nursing home employees are also vulnerable to sexual harassment and other misconduct. Any workplace has the potential to become toxic and harmful for its workers, and now one nursing home employee is suing his former employer for $10 million.

If you have been sexually harassed at your workplace, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Florida as soon as possible. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive legal outcome and help you hold guilty parties accountable. You can also receive a considerable settlement for your damages. This financial compensation can cover many of your losses, providing you with a sense of justice and closure.

Certified Nursing Assistant Harassed for Being Gay

In August of 2021, it was reported that a nursing home assistant had been forced to resign from his job at a nursing home in Jacksonville after being harassed for his sexual orientation. For over a decade, he experienced no issues due to his sexual orientation. However, once he started working at a particular nursing home in Baymeadows, he started to be treated differently by his co-workers. He alleges that he was verbally harassed by three female co-workers, who called him homophobic slurs and used other words that made him feel uncomfortable. When he reported the abuse to management, “nothing was done about it,” according to the nursing assistant.

Finally, the manager of the nursing home forced him to resign as a retaliatory measure. This manager then threatened to call the police on him when he delayed leaving the building. He was allegedly taking the time to say goodbye to some of the patients. Since then, many of his co-workers have apparently backed up the validity of his statements.

Is It Illegal to Discriminate Against LGBTQ+ Workers?

Federal law makes it illegal to discriminate against workers due to their sexual orientation. Furthermore, a Supreme Court ruling in 2020 backed up this sentiment with a clear, unequivocal ruling. As a result, this particular nursing home employee is fully within his rights to file a lawsuit and seek $10 million in damages.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you have been sexually harassed at your Jacksonville workplace, reach out to a qualified attorney as soon as possible. Remember, if you wait too long, the statute of limitations may prevent you from taking legal action. Every employee deserves a workplace from sexual harassment, regardless of their gender, sexual identity, or any other factor. Book your consultation today and strive for a positive legal outcome.