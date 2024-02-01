Jaime Austrich Assumes Role as Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Tampa Office 

Seen as a leader in the firm, Jaime is Vice Chair of Shumaker’s firm-wide Management Committee and is a distinguished and accomplished litigator.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker, renowned as the largest business law firm on the West Coast of Florida, proudly announces the appointment of Jaime Austrich as the Managing Partner of its Tampa office. Seen as a leader in the firm, Jaime is Vice Chair of Shumaker’s firm-wide Management Committee and is a distinguished and accomplished litigator, bringing a wealth of experience to this leadership role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jaime as the Managing Partner of our Tampa office. His impressive career as a distinguished litigator and commitment to delivering top-tier legal services, paired with his natural ability to lead, will allow Jaime to contribute significantly to the firm’s ongoing success and expansion,” Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee, commented.

Jaime is a seasoned lawyer with a robust litigation practice. He has extensive experience in complex commercial disputes and multi-party litigation arising from mergers and acquisitions, shareholder disputes, and other corporate control disputes. Jaime also represents national commercial landlords in all facets of their business, from complex contract and land use disputes to evictions and lease enforcement. In addition to these achievements, as the Vice Chair of the Management Committee, Jaime plays a pivotal role in guiding strategic decisions and ensuring the overall success and growth of the firm. Jaime’s dual role exemplifies a commitment to excellence both in the courtroom and in the leadership of Shumaker.

“Shumaker continues to strengthen its position as a legal powerhouse. I am proud to lead the Tampa office and the talented lawyers that contribute significantly to making a difference for our clients and the communities we serve,” Jaime said.

