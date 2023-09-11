James E. Fanto Joins The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch Board of Directors

The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch offers a safe environment and shelter for companion animals, including medical care, vaccinations, and micro-chipping by loving and caring individuals, until they are adopted into a new suitable home.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker lawyer James E. Fanto has been appointed to The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch (HSLWR) Board of Directors. James brings a profound commitment to animal welfare, which will undoubtedly contribute to advancing the Humane Society’s vision of fostering a community where every animal is treated with kindness, respect, and dignity.

“I am honored and excited to join the Board of the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch, and I am eager to work alongside the Board and staff to create meaningful change in the lives of animals,” James said.

James is a lawyer in Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses his practice on representing large financial institutions and high net-worth individuals in securities litigation and violations of contractual covenants.

