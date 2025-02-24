Jim Taylor Appointed to Hillsborough County Charter Review Board 

Convened every five years as mandated by the Charter, the CRB is responsible for reviewing all aspects of county governance.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Advisors is proud to announce that Jim Taylor, Vice President of Shumaker Advisors Florida, has been appointed to the 2025 Hillsborough County Charter Review Board (CRB). In this role, Jim will contribute his extensive government affairs expertise to the CRB’s mission of conducting a comprehensive study of county government and evaluating potential improvements to the Hillsborough County Charter.

Convened every five years as mandated by the Charter, the CRB is responsible for reviewing all aspects of county governance. While the Board does not have authority over taxes, government services, or municipal governments within the county, its recommendations play a crucial role in shaping the future of Hillsborough County’s government structure.

“As a dedicated advocate for sound public policy and effective governance, I am honored to serve on the Hillsborough County Charter Review Board,” said Jim. “I look forward to working alongside fellow board members to ensure our county government remains efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of our residents.”

A highly respected government relations officer and lobbyist, Jim has built a distinguished career in public affairs. At Shumaker Advisors Florida, he plays a pivotal role in developing policy recommendations, crafting communication strategies, and advising on appropriations to help clients navigate local, state, and federal government processes.

Before joining Shumaker Advisors, Jim served as Government Relations Director and Intergovernmental Affairs Manager for the Hillsborough County Commission. His experience also includes roles as a Registered Lobbyist and Campaign Coordinator, where he built strong relationships across the political and business landscape. Jim’s deep understanding of government affairs and well-established connections continue to be invaluable in helping clients achieve their strategic goals.

Jim’s appointment to the CRB further strengthens Shumaker Advisors’ commitment to fostering relationships with local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. His insight and leadership will contribute to shaping policies that support growth, innovation, and responsible governance in Hillsborough County.

