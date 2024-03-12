Jonathan J. Ellis Earns JD Supra 2024 Readers’ Choice Award

The Readers’ Choice Awards recognize top authors and firms who were read by C-suite executives, in-house counsel, media, and other professionals across the JD Supra platform during 2023.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Partner Jonathan Ellis has been recognized as a Top Author in JD Supra’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, where he was named the #1 Readers’ Choice Author on the topic of Real Estate. He was chosen from a pool of over 3,250 writers covering real estate matters on JD Supra during 2023. Jonathan regularly authors Client Alerts and blog posts, which provide real-time updates on all facets of community association law.

The Readers’ Choice Awards recognize top authors and firms who were read by C-suite executives, in-house counsel, media, and other professionals across the JD Supra platform during 2023. JD Supra editors chose the 31 categories covered in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards for their timeliness, as well as their proven, ongoing importance. In each category, they recognized 10 authors and one firm for consistently high readership and engagement within that category for all of 2023. In total, across all categories, JD Supra recognized the distinction and achievement of 303 authors selected from over 70,000 who publish their work on the platform.

“I am honored to be named among the elite in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. Our goal is to ensure that our clients are educated and informed and to assist the general public in the ever-increasing complexities of the law,” Jonathan said.

Viewed as a leader within Shumaker, Jonathan is Chair of the firm’s Community Associations Business Sector. He is Board Certified in Condominium and Planned Development Law by The Florida Bar, and his clients turn to him for his experience in the many complex areas of community association law (condominium and HOA). The foundation of his practice stems from the fact he is a past president of his own HOA, and he can relate to the issues his clients face. Jonathan represents associations from general collections and enforcement of covenants to revitalizations of covenants and general corporate matters. He serves as general counsel for numerous community associations. His litigation experience ranges from foreclosure of liens, even through bankruptcy, to defending the Association’s officers and directors when sued. He has handled Housing Urban Development (HUD) and Americans with Disabilities (ADA) inquiries, construction defect cases, Marketable Record Title Act (MRTA) issues, turnover, injunction hearings, determination of covenant validity, contested elections, and corporate control disputes to name just a few. Most importantly, Jonathan views the role of the attorney as just that—the attorney. He understands the role of the board of directors, the property manager, and other professionals, and he recognizes that for an association to run well, each needs to respect the role of the other.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 270 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.