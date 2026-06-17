Judge Ends xAI Trade Secrets Lawsuit

Federal judge permanently dismisses xAI lawsuit accusing OpenAI of stealing trade secret.

A federal judge has permanently dismissed a lawsuit brought by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, against OpenAI. The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin, nominated to her post by former Democratic president, Joe Biden. Lin found that xAI failed to show enough evidence connecting OpenAI to claims that company secrets were taken by a former employee. The judge dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the lawsuit cannot be filed again.

The dispute started in September 2025 when xAI accused OpenAI of being involved in the theft of trade secrets. The complaint followed an earlier lawsuit filed by Musk’s company against one of its former employees, which occurred just weeks before. In that case, xAI claimed the employee improperly took confidential information after leaving the company. OpenAI denied any involvement in this activity and argued there was no proof linking the company to the alleged actions of the former worker. Lawyers for OpenAI said the accusations relied on speculation rather than facts. As such, they asked the court to throw out the lawsuit.

Judge Lin first dismissed the case in February, giving xAI an opportunity to revise its complaint and provide more details. The company submitted an amended filing in an effort to keep the case alive, but OpenAI again asked the court to dismiss it. After reviewing the updated complaint, the judge sided with OpenAI a second time. In her ruling, Lin said xAI still failed to establish a meaningful connection between OpenAI and the alleged theft of company information by the former employee. Because the claims remained unsupported, the court decided the case should end permanently.

Musk helped launch OpenAI back in 2015 before later separating from the organization. He then founded xAI in 2023 as a challenger to established AI firms and has promoted its chatbot, Grok. Over the past several years, tension between Musk and OpenAI has grown as both companies continue to compete in the fast-growing industry. Musk has repeatedly criticized OpenAI’s direction, arguing that the company moved away from its original mission. OpenAI has rejected those claims and said it continues to develop artificial intelligence responsibly while expanding its business operations.

Earlier in 2026, another lawsuit involving Musk and OpenAI concluded after a jury found that the time limit for bringing certain claims expired. That case involved Musk’s allegations that OpenAI violated agreements related to its founding principles and transition away from a nonprofit structure. The latest court decision does not address the broader rivalry between the companies, but it does remove one of the legal battles. The competition between OpenAI and xAI has intensified over time as both companies try to outdo each other in the race to build advanced AI systems and attract customers.

OpenAI remains one of the industry’s biggest players through its widely used AI services and partnerships. It has positioned itself to be a top player and many rely on its products. Whether another court case will be filed by Musk against the company in the future remains unknown. However, give the mounting tension between the two, it seems likely.

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xAI’s lawsuit accusing OpenAI of stealing trade secrets has been thrown out

Judge kills xAI trade secret case against OpenAI