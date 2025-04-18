Jury Finds Rapper Soulja Boy Guilty of Abuse

More than $4 million was awarded after guilty verdict.

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, has been found responsible by a California jury for sexually assaulting and abusing a woman who once worked as his assistant. The trial, which lasted three weeks and took place in Santa Monica, ended with jurors awarding the woman over $4 million. The total included compensation for the harm she said she experienced and an additional $250,000 in punitive damages.

The case came from a lawsuit filed in 2021 by the woman, whose identity remains private. In the lawsuit, she said that while working for Soulja Boy, she faced repeated abuse, both physical and emotional, and was also sexually assaulted. According to her, the abuse happened over time and left her with lasting trauma. She described being hurt physically, humiliated, and manipulated emotionally while continuing to work under difficult conditions.

The jury agreed with her on several points. They found Soulja Boy responsible for sexual battery, assault, and intentional emotional harm. However, they did not hold him responsible for everything she accused him of, including false imprisonment. Still, the outcome of the case was a major step for the woman, who said she suffered for years in silence before deciding to speak out.

After the verdict, her attorney said the decision was meaningful not just for her but for other women in similar situations, especially in the entertainment world. He said her courage could help open the door for others to come forward and be heard.

On the other side, Soulja Boy’s defense team pushed back. His lead lawyer, Rickey Ivie, said they believed the evidence didn’t support the jury’s decision. He pointed to how certain attitudes or ideas about music and celebrity life might have unfairly shaped the case. He also said Soulja Boy plans to keep fighting the outcome through legal appeals, insisting that the verdict doesn’t reflect what really happened.

The case brought attention to the kind of power imbalance that can happen behind closed doors, especially when fame and money are involved. The woman in this case worked closely with Soulja Boy in a personal setting, which, according to her, made it even harder to speak up or leave. She said she was afraid of losing her job, afraid of being blacklisted, and unsure whether anyone would believe her.

Although the entertainment industry has seen many people speak up in recent years, it still remains difficult for those who are not in the spotlight to get justice. Many people who work behind the scenes, like assistants or staff, may face pressure to stay quiet, especially if the person they are accusing is famous.

What makes this verdict stand out is that it came from a jury, not just a settlement or private agreement. That means a group of everyday people listened to the evidence and believed her story. It’s a reminder that no matter how famous someone is, they can still be held accountable in court.

For Soulja Boy, who first became a star with his 2007 hit “Crank That,” the legal outcome marks a major shift in his public image. The case and the verdict will likely follow him as he continues to perform and appear in the spotlight. Whether or not his team succeeds in challenging the decision, the judgment sends a strong message about consequences, power, and what can happen when someone decides to speak out, even after years of silence.

