Jury Awards Former Robert De Niro Assistant $1.264m in Retaliation Lawsuit

While the lawsuit will cost De Niro’s Canal Productions over $1 million, attorneys for the actor emphasized that De Niro himself was not found personally liable for any damages.

A jury has found Robert De Niro’s production company liable in a gender discrimination and retaliation lawsuit, filed by a former assistant who accused De Niro of abusive behavior and professional misconduct.

According to FOX News, the while De Niro was not found personally liable for any damages, his company—Canal Productions—must pay plaintiff Graham Chase Robinson an estimated $1.264 million in damages.

While De Niro had filed his own complaint against Robinson, the jury did not find her liable in any of De Niro’s claims.

David Sanford, chairman and attorney at the Sanford Heisler Sharp law firm, told FOX News that his client is pleased with the outcome.

“We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw, and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favor against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions,” Sanford said. “Not only did Ms. Robinson win her case against Canal, but the jury completely vindicated Ms. Robinson by finding De Niro’s claims against her to be without merit.”

Robinson, adds FOX News, worked for De Niro and Canal Productions between 2008 and 2019.

Robinson, who filed her complaint in 2022, said that De Niro repeatedly and regularly used “vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments,” while also underpaying her. She sought an estimated $12 million in damages.

However, three years before Robinson initiated her claim, De Niro prepared his own lawsuit. In it, he accused Robinson improperly using the company credit card, watching television on company time, and “stealing” frequent-flier miles for personal trips.

Robinson took action against De Niro after allegedly uncovering evidence suggesting that the award-winning actor had filed his lawsuit to “humiliate” her.

In one text message exchange, another De Niro employee said that Robinson was “threatening to sue [De Niro] so they wanted to ruin her first.”

“It is completely illegal for employers to retaliate against employees who complain about workplace discrimination,” said Alexandra Hawin, another attorney for Robinson. “But this is exactly what Robert De Niro did to Ms. Robinson, inventing claims to ruin her reputation and humiliate her because he knew she was going to expose his behavior.”

De Niro’s legal team has, in the meantime, reiterated that the jury did not find their client personally liable for any damages or wrongdoing.

“He is absolved,” said De Niro attorney Richard Schoenstein. “He is not liable for anything that was charged against him at all.”

“There’s a modest award against the company,” he said. “But, you know, they were looking for $12 million.”

