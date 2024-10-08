Justice Department Designates Indianapolis for Focused Federal Efforts to Reduce Domestic Gun Violence Under the Violence Against Women Act

Chosen communities have been designated in close coordination with community stakeholders. They include rural areas, suburban areas, urban areas, and Tribal communities.

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has approved an initial set of 78 communities across 47 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, including Indianapolis, designated for focused federal efforts to reduce intimate partner gun violence under Section 1103 of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022.

The Justice Department – through its United States Attorney’s offices (USAOs) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Field Divisions – will partner with each designated jurisdiction to execute a plan to reduce intimate partner firearm violence and to prioritize prosecutions of domestic violence offenders who violate federal firearms laws, including unlawful possession of firearms by prohibited people and possession of prohibited weapons including Glock switches and other machinegun conversion devices. This work will include continuing outreach to increase coordination and target the most dangerous offenders.

In the Southern District of Indiana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office partners with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and ATF through the LEATH Initiative (Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence), named in honor of IMPD Officer Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The LEATH Initiative focuses federal, state, and local law enforcement resources on domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms. More information about the LEATH Imitative is available at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdin/leath.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also partnered with the City of Indianapolis to assign Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute violent crimes in federal court, including armed domestic abusers.

“As we approach Domestic Violence Awareness month in October, it is imperative that we continue to work hand in hand with our community and law enforcement partners to halt intimate partner violence,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “We know that violent, illegally armed abusers pose a profound danger to those closest to them, police, and the entire community. I am grateful to the Department of Justice for recognizing our efforts. This designation will help further our commitment to saving lives by disarming domestic abusers and removing them from our communities.”

“Our homes should be the place where we feel most safe in the world. Unfortunately, domestic abusers use violence, and all too often firearms, to threaten and harm those closest to them and the first responders coming to render aid,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “Domestic Violence Awareness month in October provides an opportunity to reiterate our commitment to reducing intimate partner violence. ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute domestic abusers who possess firearms to ensure our communities are safe from these offenders.”

“IMPD remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all relationships are free from violence, as every member of our community deserves to live in safety and without fear,” said Chief Chris Bailey. “We are grateful to the Department of Justice for recognizing our efforts with this important designation and are thankful for our partnerships with other state and federal agencies. Together, we are working to ensure that domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms are identified, prosecuted, and brought to justice,” he added.

Chosen communities have been designated in close coordination with community stakeholders. They include rural areas, suburban areas, urban areas, and Tribal communities. The Justice Department used data to identify communities that could benefit from increased focus on intimate partner violence resources and where the local jurisdiction is committed to partnering with the Department to increase the use of federal tools to prosecute offenders under federal firearms laws. The designation represents the partnership and coordination between the department and the local jurisdiction to ensure federal resources are being leveraged effectively to address intimate partner firearm violence.

The Justice Department anticipates additional jurisdictions to be designated as USAOs continue coordination with their local stakeholders. All USAOs, with or without specific community designations under Section 1103, will continue to combat intimate partner firearm violence and prioritize prosecutions of domestic violence offenders as part of their Project Safe Neighborhoods strategy and in support of the Department’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime.