Justice Department Settles with LivCor Rental Pricing Case

LivCor settles with Justice Department over rental price coordination.

The Justice Department has moved to settle claims against LivCor, one of the largest landlords in the United States, over concerns that it worked with other landlords to set rental prices using shared data and pricing software. The proposed agreement comes after an investigation into LivCor’s participation in a broader pattern of practices in rental markets that the government says limited competition. This action follows earlier settlements with other major landlords, including RealPage, Cortland Management, and Greystar Management Services, which were also accused of similar coordination.

The case began when the federal government, along with state partners, filed a complaint claiming that LivCor and five other landlords shared sensitive pricing information through RealPage software. According to the complaint, the landlords were able to see each other’s pricing and use that information to adjust their own rents. The government alleges that this created recommendations that encouraged similar pricing across competing companies. Landlords also reportedly discussed rents, pricing strategies, and software settings directly with each other, which regulators say goes against competition rules.

Officials at the Justice Department said the action sends a clear message that landlords cannot cooperate in ways that influence rental prices. The department emphasized that competition laws protect renters from situations where landlords might coordinate prices, whether by using software or other forms of communication.

If the proposed consent decree is approved by the court, LivCor will have to follow strict rules. It must stop using any algorithm that generates rental pricing recommendations based on competitors’ data. The company is also barred from sharing sensitive information with other landlords. If LivCor chooses to use third-party pricing software that is not certified under the terms of the agreement, it will need to allow oversight by a court-appointed monitor. The company will also be prohibited from participating in meetings hosted by RealPage where competing landlords are present. Additionally, LivCor is required to cooperate with the government in claims against other landlords.

The settlement must be reviewed and published in the Federal Register, and the public has 60 days to provide comments. After the comment period, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina can approve the final agreement if it finds the settlement benefits the public.

This enforcement action reflects the government’s ongoing effort to keep rental markets fair and competitive. Regulators continue to monitor how large landlords operate, especially when technology is used to gather and share pricing data. The focus is on ensuring that renters have access to fair rates and that companies do not manipulate the market to their advantage. Analysts note that this case is part of a broader trend where authorities are closely examining the role of software and algorithms in housing, as tools that can unintentionally or intentionally influence prices across multiple companies.

By settling the rental pricing claims against LivCor, the Justice Department hopes to prevent future practices that could harm competition. Landlords across the country are being reminded that price coordination, through software or other means, can lead to legal action. The case also highlights how technology can impact everyday decisions like rent, demonstrating the importance of oversight and transparency in housing markets. The proposed consent decree seeks to provide clear boundaries so that landlords operate independently, ensuring that renters are not affected by hidden agreements or software-driven recommendations that could artificially inflate rental prices.

Sources:

Justice Department Reaches Proposed Consent Decree with LivCor, One of America’s Largest Landlords, to Resolve Information Sharing and Algorithmic Coordination Claims

DOJ Reaches Agreement with LivCor, One of America’s Largest Landlords, to Resolve Information Sharing and Algorithmic Coordination Claims