Justice Department Sues Uber Over Alleged ADA Violations

The federal Justice Department has filed a $125 million lawsuit against Uber, claiming that the ride-sharing company discriminates against passengers with disabilities.

In its lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Justice charges Uber with violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, which broadly prohibits discrimination on the bases of physical and mental impairments.

“Uber denies service to hundreds, and potentially even thousands, of individuals with disabilities who travel with service animals, who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices, or whose appearance or involuntary behavior because of their disabilities may offend, annoy, or inconvenience drivers,” the lawsuit claims.

Uber, for instance, allegedly facilitates discrimination by allowing drivers to request cleaning fees for service animal-related shedding. The platform also regularly charges cancellation fees to riders who are “unlawfully denied services” due to their needs.

“Many individuals with disabilities increasingly rely on Uber’s services to meet their transportation needs—including travel to work, medical appointments, religious services, and other important places,” the lawsuit states.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Justice Department says, Uber has a responsibility to consider passenger requests for what are termed “reasonable accommodations” in the context of its standard policies and practices.

However, the lawsuit asserts that Uber has repeatedly abrogated this responsibility, such that “individuals with disabilities have experienced significant delays, missed appointments, and have been left stranded in inclement weather.”

“For too long, blind riders with service dogs have been denied rides by Uber,” Assistant U.S. Attorney general Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement. “This lawsuit aims to end that discrimination and ensure equal access to transportation under the [Americans with Disabilities Act].”

“Uber can’t deny disabled riders the same access as others,” U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian said. “This lawsuit reinforces our commitment to ADA enforcement.”

A spokesperson for Uber has since said that the company “fundamentally” disagrees with the Justice Department’s stance. Drivers, for instance, are required to read, acknowledge, and agree to a service animal policy, alongside “all applicable accessibility laws.” If and when drivers violate these policies, Uber says, they are typically subject to “decisive action,” up to and including “permanent account deactivation.” Uber also says that it has invested heavily in technology, training, and dedicated reporting channels—such as an around-the-clock service animal denial hotline—to “ensure riders can quickly alert us so we can investigate and address issues.”

“Riders who use guide dogs or other assistive devices deserve a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience on Uber—full stop,” Uber said in a statement. “We have a clear zero-tolerance policy for confirmed service denials, and we fundamentally disagree with the DOJ’s allegations.”

