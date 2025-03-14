Juul Settles with State of Florida for $79M

Florida joins others in settling litigation with Juul claiming the company markets to underaged users.

Juul Labs, a popular e-cigarette company, has agreed to pay $79 million to the state of Florida and accept new advertising restrictions as part of a settlement over claims that the company misled consumers and marketed its vaping products to minors. The lawsuit, filed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office in 2023, accused Juul of downplaying the risks of nicotine while using tactics that appealed to teenagers. This was far from the first time that company had faced issues over claims it has been marketing its products to underaged users.

As part of the agreement, Juul will contribute $30 million to a newly established Vape Free Florida Fund. This initiative will support enforcement of laws aimed at preventing underage vaping and restricting how these products are advertised. An additional $49 million will go into a trust fund managed by the Florida Department of Legal Affairs. The settlement funds due to the state of Florida will be distributed over the next seven years.

Juul must also comply with strict new marketing rules. The company is banned from using models younger than 35 in its advertisements, and it cannot include branding or logos in television shows, movies, or other forms of entertainment. Billboard advertising is also prohibited, along with any comparisons between Juul’s nicotine content and that of traditional cigarettes. Furthermore, Juul is only permitted to advertise in media where at least 85% of the audience is confirmed to be adults.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier praised the settlement, emphasizing the state’s commitment to reducing youth vaping. He said during the press conference in the Tampa Office of the state attorney general (AG), “We’re happy with this settlement. I recognize Juul for working well with our office. We began this project as parties on different sides of a V in a lawsuit, and today we end as partners that are working together, working to protect our families and our kids.”

He stated that protecting children from harmful products remains a top priority and that this agreement reinforces Florida’s leadership in the fight against underage nicotine use. While Juul denies any wrongdoing, the company has been hit with similar lawsuits in other states, leading to multi-million-dollar settlements and increased regulations on how vaping products are marketed.

In April 2023, Juul agreed to a $462 million settlement with six states and the District of Columbia over allegations that the company targeted minors, an agreement that was met after another $439 million settlement with 33 other states. This deal, announced by attorneys general from states including California and New York, required the company to secured products behind store counters and verifying online buyers’ ages.

Critics of Juul’s products have long argued that its sleek and stylish devices, along with its flavored nicotine pods, have contributed to a rise in teen vaping. While youth vaping rates have, thankfully, declined overall in recent years, public health officials continue to monitor the impact of all e-cigarettes currently on the market.

With this settlement, the state of Florida joins other states in securing financial penalties and policy changes from Juul, signaling an ongoing effort to curb underage vaping and hold e-cigarette manufacturers accountable for their marketing practices.

Sources:

Juul Labs suit: AG announces $79 million settlement over marketing to kids claims

Juul to Pay $462 Million to Six States for Marketing to Kids