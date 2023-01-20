K1 Investment Management Exits Portfolio Company Zapproved

MANHATTAN BEACH, California – K1 Investment Management, a leading software investment firm, announced the sale of its portfolio company Zapproved, a category leading electronic discovery software provider, to Exterro, a legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software provider. K1 will roll a portion of its proceeds and retain a minority stake in the combined business.

Zapproved, founded in 2008 by Monica Enand, partnered with K1 in 2014 with the vision of helping the civil justice system adapt to the digital age with easy-to-use and cost-effective eDiscovery products for large corporations. Since 2013, the company has grown its revenue by more than 10x and has emerged as a category leader in LegalTech, serving more than 350 customers, including some of the world’s largest corporations.

“K1 was my first institutional investor, and we shared a passion for building successful businesses and having a positive impact on our communities,” said Monica Enand, founder and CEO at Zapproved. “K1 supported both our 10x growth, and our focus of building a culture of belonging and inclusion, with an employee base that reflects its community.”

K1’s partnership with Zapproved adds to its track record of working with entrepreneurial companies in the Pacific Northwest, including RFPIO, Smarsh, Panopto and Routeware. LegalTech has also been an area of strength for K1, where it counts over 15 investments, including Litera, Onit and Reveal.

“I could not be more proud of what Monica and her team were able to achieve. It is not easy for anyone to build a successful business, but it is especially impressive for Monica to overcome hurdles unique to women from immigrant families. I’m lucky to call her my friend and business partner,” said Hasan Askari, Managing Partner at K1. “As many Zapprovians know, this wasn’t just another investment for us and it’s emotional to have reached this milestone. I look forward to seeing the Zapproved-Exterro combination continue to build on the foundation we built together.”