Kansas City Truck Accident Lawyers Seek Justice for Clients

Even with traffic significantly down in 2020, motor vehicle accidents in Missouri were up and so was the number of victims. The number of fatalities rose by 12%, to 987, while the number of those injured in crashes was in the tens of thousands. Truck accidents account for roughly 10% of these victims.

Whether you were involved in a crash with a semi, an 18-wheeler or a tractor trailer, you need to contact reliable Missouri truck accidents lawyers to make sure you get the compensation you deserve. If you have sustained serious injuries you’re probably facing huge medical bills. You shouldn’t have to worry about money at a time like this. You should be focusing on your recovery, so let experienced Kansas City truck accident lawyers worry about your personal injury claim and your compensation.

Truck accident lawyers know only too well what you must be going through so they’ll do everything in their power to help you. If you’re still confined to your bed, they’ll visit you at home or at the hospital, for a free consultation. Also, there’s no question of you paying anything upfront. They work on a contingency fee so you’ll only pay them when they win the case for you.

The important thing is that you tell them everything you remember about the accident and give them all the documents you have, like your medical files and the police report. They’ll do the rest.

Truck accident lawyers start their investigation by looking at the driver that hit you. They’ll get hold of their criminal record to see whether they have prior convictions for traffic offenses, including DUI arrests. If they have any, the trucking company might be accused of negligent hire. Also, they’ll have a look at what sort of training they received to qualify as a commercial driver. If they don’t have adequate training, once again it’s the company’s fault.

Last, but not least, an experienced attorney will request the driver’s log, which is an electronic device that records all the hours the driver was on the road. If it turns out the driver didn’t get enough sleep, as required under road safety regulations, once again the trucking company can be held accountable.

Another important part of the investigation concerns the technical examination of the vehicle. If necessary, your lawyers can ask independent experts to have a look at the report to see if there was a mechanical problem with the truck. If so, you can sue the shipping company or the maintenance company, as it is their duty to make sure that a commercial vehicle meets safety regulations.

When they have all the evidence and decide to sue the party at fault, your lawyers will calculate the damages you should claim.

On the one hand, you have economic damages which are easy to calculate. These are meant to cover all the expenses and financial losses associated with the accident – medical bills, rehabilitation programs, property damages, and lost wages.

The non-economic damages refer to your pain and suffering, the loss of enjoyment, etc. In Missouri, there is no cap on non-economic damages, but they do depend on the severity of your injuries and the long term consequences. If you’re left with a disability, extensive scarring or a disfigurement your claim might be worth millions.