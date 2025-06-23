Kathryn N. Tanner Graduates from South Carolina Bar’s 2025 Leadership Academy 

The Academy emphasizes principled leadership, professionalism, and service, while also providing participants with valuable opportunities for relationship building and professional growth.

CHARLESTON, SC — Shumaker Associate Kathryn “Katie” N. Tanner graduated from the South Carolina Bar’s 2025 Leadership Academy, a prestigious and highly selective program designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders within the legal profession and beyond.

The five-month program selects a limited number of attorneys who have been in practice for three to 15 years. The Academy emphasizes principled leadership, professionalism, and service, while also providing participants with valuable opportunities for relationship building and professional growth.

Katie’s selection and graduation from the Leadership Academy is a testament to her commitment to excellence, leadership, and service in the legal profession. An experienced litigator, Katie has successfully handled a broad range of civil matters in both state and federal courts. She is known for her dedication to building strong professional relationships and for leveraging her legal knowledge and network to help clients achieve their goals.

In addition to her recent graduation from the Leadership Academy, Katie has been recognized for her contributions to the legal field with the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division “Star of the Quarter” Award in 2023 and the Charleston School of Law Civility Award in 2021.

“We are incredibly proud of Katie’s accomplishment and her ongoing leadership in both the legal profession and the community,” said G.P. Diminich, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charleston office. “Her graduation from the Leadership Academy reinforces what we already know—that Katie is a rising leader with the professionalism, integrity, and vision to make a lasting impact.”

