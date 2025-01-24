Katie Hinson Lewis Named a “Power Player” in Real Estate Law 

Katie’s collaborative approach sets her apart, enabling her to understand her clients’ unique needs and develop strategies to achieve their goals.

CHARLESTON, SC — Shumaker Partner Katie Hinson Lewis has been named one of the “Most Influential Real Estate Attorneys in the Carolinas” by North Carolina and South Carolina Lawyers Weekly. This prestigious recognizes Katie as a “Power Player” in real estate law for her legal acumen, leadership, and lasting impact on the real estate industry across both states.

With over a decade of experience, Katie has built a comprehensive real estate practice that spans commercial and residential real estate and corporate transactions. Her practice encompasses acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, financing, and development, offering tailored solutions to a diverse client base. Katie’s clients include individuals, small business owners, medical practices, investors, lenders, REITs, and publicly traded companies, as well as those in the hospitality industry.

Katie’s collaborative approach sets her apart, enabling her to understand her clients’ unique needs and develop strategies to achieve their goals. Her ability to deliver innovative solutions, combined with her deep industry knowledge, has earned her the trust and respect of her clients and peers alike.

“Being recognized as a power player in real estate law is confirmation of Katie’s dedication to her clients and her exceptional ability to navigate the complexities of the real estate market,” said G.P. Diminich, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charleston office.

As Regional Service Line Leader for the Shumaker’s Real Estate and Development Service Line, Katie plays a central role in guiding Shumaker’s strategic direction in the real estate sector. Her vision and innovative approach continue to drive growth and success for her clients and the firm.

