Katie Hinson Lewis Selected as a Member of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s Influential Women of Law Class of 2025 

Seen as a leader at Shumaker and in the community, Katie also serves as the Real Estate and Development Service Line Leader for Shumaker’s Charleston office.

CHARLESTON, SC — Shumaker Partner Katie Hinson Lewis has been named to South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s 2025 Influential Women of Law class. This recognition celebrates the remarkable contributions of female lawyers and judges who are shaping the legal profession and their communities.

With more than a decade of experience, Katie’s real estate practice centers on commercial and residential real estate and corporate transactions and is distinguished by her collaborative approach to client service. Representing a wide array of clients, from individual homeowners and small business owners to real estate investment trusts (REITs) and publicly traded companies, she covers all aspects of acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, finance, and development.

“I am honored to be recognized in this Influential Women of Law class among such distinguished women,” Katie shared. “I know we all share a passion for strengthening the legal community in Charleston, and I hope to contribute to that goal for years to come.”

Seen as a leader at Shumaker and in the community, Katie also serves as the Real Estate and Development Service Line Leader for Shumaker’s Charleston office. Her strategic vision and innovative strategies consistently propel both her clients and the firm towards sustained growth and achievement. Her legal acumen, leadership, and lasting impact on the real estate industry earned her recognition as one of the 2025 “Most Influential Real Estate Attorneys in the Carolinas” by North Carolina and South Carolina Lawyers Weekly, and earned her a spot on the 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Real Estate Power List.

Recipients will be recognized on May 8, 2025 at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

For more information about Katie Hinson Lewis and Shumaker’s Real Estate and Development Service Line, please visit our website.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.