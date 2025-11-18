Kelley M. Petcavich Joins Shumaker, Strengthening the Firm’s Health Care Litigation Team 

Kelley concentrates her practice on representing health care providers and institutions in state and federal courts, as well as before professional licensing boards.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Kelley M. Petcavich has joined Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line as an Associate, bringing focused experience defending health care providers in medical malpractice matters and related regulatory issues.

Kelley concentrates her practice on representing health care providers and institutions in state and federal courts, as well as before professional licensing boards. She has a depth of experience in the courtroom and in addressing complex issues involving peer review, risk management, and quality review privileges arising under North Carolina’s Hospital Licensure Act and the Federal Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act of 2005. Her command of these nuanced areas of law adds incredible value to Shumaker’s health care litigation capabilities and its services to its clients.

“Kelley brings an understanding of the practical realities health care providers face, both inside and outside the courtroom. Her grasp of the nuances involved in peer review and quality assurance, paired with her thoughtful advocacy style, strengthens our medical malpractice team and enhances the support we offer our clients,” said Shumaker Partner Karen Stiles.

With a spouse who is a physician and multiple family members in the medical field, she holds a strong appreciation for the essential work providers perform in their communities. This foundation shapes her strategic, informed, and empathetic advocacy style—grounded in respect for the profession and the clients she serves.

“Kelley’s litigation skills and her approach to representing health care professionals align with our firm’s commitment to providing exceptional practical counsel to clients in the medical industry,” said Steve Meckler, Partner and Litigation & Disputes Regional Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “She has a promising career ahead, and we are excited to support her continued growth as part of our team.”

With a long track record of securing positive outcomes, Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line represents clients in all forms of dispute resolution, including negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. Our team of more than 120 litigators crafts strategies that offer clients the best chance of victory—in and out of the courtroom.

