Kentucky Prepares to Open Medical Marijuana Program

Kentucky nears opening its first medical marijuana dispensary for patients.

Kentucky’s governor said the state is close to opening the doors of its first medical marijuana dispensary, marking a major step in a process that has taken longer than expected. During a recent press briefing, the governor shared that the first location, set in Ohio County, is expected to have products on its shelves within weeks. He said the program will not stay small for long, as more sites are preparing to begin operations soon after the first one opens.

The governor explained that tens of thousands of residents have already taken the steps needed to gain access to the new program. More than 23,000 people have received their electronic certifications, including many who live with severe pain or cancer. According to the governor, nearly 15,500 people would have likely relied on opioids if medical marijuana had not become an option, which is part of the reason the state pushed the program forward. The governor has often pointed to marijuana as a safer choice for long-term pain than opioid drugs, which have caused problems across many parts of the country.

The state has also made progress on the business side. Sixteen cultivators, forty-eight dispensaries, and six testing labs have been approved. More than 500 doctors have been cleared to recommend cannabis to patients. Staff from the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis visited multiple sites for inspections, which allowed several growers to reach the stage where harvested plants are being tested. The governor said this means the program is finally moving from planning to real production.

The state saw an increase in patient registrations during the fall, with interest rising each month. The first dispensary received full approval back in August, and earlier in the year, the governor announced that the state had produced its first batch of medical cannabis. That event marked the first time such a crop had been grown legally in Kentucky history.

The governor has also been active at the national level. He wrote to the president, asking him to reject federal measures that could stall the effort to move marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under federal law. He said such a change would help patients, support safer communities, and allow more research. He also joined a letter to the DEA last year urging a similar shift, stating that marijuana has clear medical benefits.

Because of delays in getting the full program running, the governor signed an executive order to waive renewal fees for patients this year so they are not charged before dispensaries open. Another order protects qualified patients who buy medical marijuana legally in other states. The governor also said the state created an online tool that shows residents where future dispensaries will be located.

Local support appears strong. During last year’s election, more than 100 local governments voted to allow cannabis businesses in their areas. The governor said these results show that residents across different regions support medical marijuana and want the program in place as soon as possible.

