Key Differences Between Negligence and Intentional Torts in Law

Intent is what separates an intentional tort from a negligence claim.

The key difference between negligence and intentional torts is intent. Negligence occurs when someone causes harm through carelessness, failing to act as a reasonable person would. An intentional tort requires that the defendant deliberately committed the act that caused harm, even if they didn’t intend the specific injury that resulted.

Both categories fall under tort law, which governs civil liability for harm caused to another person. Negligence is the most common basis for personal injury claims in the United States, while intentional torts cover acts like assault, battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Understanding the intentional tort vs. negligence distinction matters because it affects what must be proven in court, what damages are available, and how an insurer may respond to the claim.

Here’s how the two differ across the elements that matter most in a civil case.

The Role of Intent

Intent is what separates an intentional tort from a negligence claim. An intentional tort results from a deliberate act by the defendant — and courts may require proof of either general intent (meaning the defendant intended the act) or specific intent (meaning they intended the specific outcome).

In negligence cases, intent is irrelevant. What matters is whether the defendant failed to meet the standard of care a reasonable person would have exercised under those same circumstances.

What Each Side Must Prove

Negligence claims require proof of four elements: duty, breach, causation, and damages. Negligence laws make it clear that the breach must be tied to a failure of reasonable care, not a deliberate choice to cause harm.

Intentional torts require clear proof that the defendant committed the act on purpose. The plaintiff does not need to show the defendant wanted to cause the specific injury, only that the act itself was intentional.

How Damages Differ

In negligence cases, damages are generally limited to compensatory awards, covering medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering. Courts aim to restore the plaintiff to the position they were in before the injury.

Intentional torts open the door to punitive damages. Because the defendant acted deliberately rather than carelessly, courts may impose additional financial penalties designed to punish the conduct and deter others from similar behavior.

Insurance Coverage Implications

This distinction has real practical consequences for how claims are paid. Most liability insurance policies cover negligent acts but specifically exclude coverage for intentional harm.

If a defendant is found liable for an intentional tort, their insurer may refuse to pay the judgment. That means the victim must pursue the defendant personally, which can significantly affect how much they are actually able to collect.

When Both Claims Apply

Some situations give rise to both types of claims. A bar fight, for example, could support an intentional tort claim against the person who threw the punch and a negligence claim against an establishment that failed to prevent foreseeable violence.

Pleading both gives plaintiffs more legal options and can strengthen their overall position, especially if the intentional tort claim is difficult to prove but the negligence standard is easier to meet.

Key Takeaways