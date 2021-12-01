Kroger Announces Recall for Baked Good Contaminated with Metal Fragments

Kroger is recalling certain baked goods that may be contaminated with metal fragments.
As we enter into the Holiday season, many families are hosting gatherings that often involve dessert of some kind. A few desserts that should be avoided for the time being, though, are certain baked goods from Kroger. Earlier this week, Kroger announced a recall for 20 products “that were sold under the Country Oven brand,” according to Food Safety News. Why? According to the recall, the products may contain metal fragments.
The affected products were sold across the country in 30 states, including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Lousiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah. For now, anyone who has the affected products should either throw them away or return them for a refund. Below is a list of the specific products included in the recall:
- Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages
- White Cake
- Chocolate Cake
- White/Vanilla Cake
- Yellow/Vanilla Cake
- Chocolate/Vanilla Cake
- Yellow Cake
- Bowtie Danish
- Cheese Pocket
- Angel Food Cake
- Yellow/Fudge Cake
- Red Velvet Cake
- Marble Cake
- Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices
- Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices
- Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake
- Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake
- Raspberry Cake
- Party Baloon Cake
