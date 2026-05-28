The L Suite Partners with Anthropic: In-House Counsel Tools Featured in Claude for the Legal Industry Launch

TopCounsel and Lloyd for The L Suite allow in-house counsel to access unique peer insights from within their Claude accounts.

NEW YORK — The L Suite, the premier peer community for in-house legal leaders, launched two Claude connectors as an official partner of Anthropic’s Claude for the legal industry. The new initiative connects Claude to the tools lawyers use across drafting, research, contract management, e-discovery, and data rooms. The connectors mark the first time The L Suite’s peer intelligence has been made available outside its private member platform, The Braintrust.

TopCounsel by The L Suite, a connector available to all in-house counsel, helps lawyers find the right outside counsel for a specific matter, recommending individual lawyers, not just firms. Rankings are based on The L Suite’s vast and unbiased dataset and proprietary ranking algorithm, including:

Aggregated member sentiment from thousands of peer-to-peer in-house recommendations and outside counsel survey results

Substantive expertise demonstrated by outside counsel speakers, shared with The L Suite community from over 2,000+ individual speaking engagements

Thousands of documents and templates, shared with the L Suite community by outside counsel

Private research and outside counsel interviews by The L Suite’s research staff

The bottom line: TopCounsel recommendations are based on real, demonstrated expertise in the specific matter as judged by the premiere in-house counsel community.

Lloyd by The L Suite, a private connector for L Suite members, brings the full L Suite Braintrust into Claude: thousands of peer discussion threads, 3,000+ shared documents, 5,000+ hours of event content, and 10,000+ outside counsel recommendations contributed by GCs and legal ops leaders at companies including Intuit, Reddit, Klaviyo, Instacart, Notion, Canva, Lyft, and HubSpot. Members use Lloyd to pressure-test decisions before advising CEOs and boards, benchmark legal team structure and spend, find peer-vetted vendors, and get up to speed on unfamiliar topics. Lloyd requires an eligible L Suite team membership and a Claude Team or Enterprise account.

“By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel; that has been the principle since we started this community in 2015,” said Greg Raiten, co-founder of The L Suite. “Experienced legal leaders have hard-won knowledge that’s invaluable to their peers. Our job has always been to make that knowledge as easy to access as possible.”

“The L Suite has always been about one thing: helping in-house counsel succeed, both in the matter at hand and over the long arc of their careers,” added Kiran Lingam, co-founder of The L Suite. “Anthropic, as demonstrated with the Claude for Legal launch, shares that mission, so bringing them together is the best way to help our members do their jobs better and succeed in their career.”

Find TopCounsel in the Claude connector directory or at Topcounsel.ai and Lloyd by the L Suite on The L Suite website.

About The L Suite

The L Suite is the premier peer community for 2,500 Chief Legal Officers/General Counsels and their teams. Founded in 2015, the community is powered by a purpose-built AI platform, 550+ curated events annually across the US and Europe, and a member experience designed to connect forward-thinking leaders with the collective intelligence that sharpens decisions and accelerates impact.

The L Suite is part of The Suite, which also operates The F Suite for senior financial executives. Learn more at lsuite.co and fsuite.co, or connect on LinkedIn.