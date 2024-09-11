Lafayette Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced to a Decade in Federal Prison

His prior felony convictions include, burglary, theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and five separate charges for possession of methamphetamine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Lee Stacy, 44, of Lafayette, Indiana, has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on August 17, 2023, Kokomo Police Department officers pulled over Kyle Lee Stacy for committing multiple traffic violations. During the traffic stop, a specially trained narcotics detecting canine alerted to the presence of a controlled substance coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A search of the interior of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 459.8 grams of pure methamphetamine, hidden inside a black Adidas lunch bag. A subsequent search of Stacy’s cell phone revealed a text message he sent to an individual shortly before the traffic stop, which read: “All right cuz, I’m almost there ….and I got a pound of dope on me.”

Stacy has amassed a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1998. His prior felony convictions include, burglary, theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and five separate charges for possession of methamphetamine.

“The federal prison sentence imposed against this drug dealer demonstrates that there will be serious consequences for those who traffic in deadly drugs with utter disregard for human life,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Our federal prosecutors are committed to working closely with our partners including the DEA and Kokomo Police Department to get dealers off the streets of every community.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Kokomo Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Senior Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry D. Glickman, who prosecuted this case.