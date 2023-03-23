Largest Federal Employee Union Applauds Reported Proposed 5.2% Pay Adjustment for Federal Employees

AFGE says White House’s reported proposed 5.2% pay adjustment is a “significant step in the right direction,” but urges passage of the FAIR Act, which includes an 8.7% adjustment.

WASHINGTON – The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents more than 750,000 federal and D.C. government employees, supports the 5.2% pay adjustment reported to be included in President Biden’s proposed 2024 federal budget but says more must be done to address the double-digit pay gap with the private sector.

AFGE National President Everett Kelley issued the following statement:

“AFGE applauds President Biden’s reported inclusion of a proposed 5.2% pay adjustment for federal employees in his proposed 2024 budget. Not only would this be the largest increase since 1980, it would also be a significant step in the right direction for efforts to recruit and retain the next generation of federal workers.

“Federal government workers are the bedrock of our democracy. They care for our veterans, protect our borders, keep our food supply safe and our air and water clean. Despite this critical work, the federal salaries remain 23% lower on average than those who do similarly skilled work in the private sector and state and local government.

“For more than a decade, this pay gap has caused high turnover and difficulty filling positions at some of our most important federal agencies. Recent inflation has only made that problem worse. Better pay for federal employees will help attract more workers to a career in public service, making government services more efficient for all Americans.

“While we applaud the President’s proposal, it is not enough. More must be done to make serious progress in closing the double-digit pay gap between federal employees and their private-sector counterparts. Congress should pass the FAIR Act’s 8.7% adjustment.”

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 750,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

