Las Vegas Construction Company is Sued in Federal Court for Sexual Harassment

The harasser can be the victim’s supervisor, a supervisor in another area, a co-worker, or someone who is not an employee of the employer, such as a client or customer.

A federal lawsuit was filed on September 24, 2021 accusing a Las Vegas construction company of allowing supervisors to sexually harass employees and retaliating against those who reported experiencing harassment on the job. The Nevada Fair Employment Practices Act prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of sex or sexual orientation. Sexual harassment is considered a form of sex discrimination. The Act applies to employers with 15 or more employees. Gender identity. “Gender identity or expression” is defined as the gender-related identity, appearance, expression, or behavior of a person, regardless of the person’s assigned sex at birth. Harassment based on gender identity or expression is a violation of the Act.

Forced to quit job

The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming that male supervisors and co-workers at Focus Companies Group of Nevada subjected two Spanish only speaking female employees at construction sites to groping, forcible kissing, vulgar language, and threats of rape if they didn’t submit to the harassment. The women were reassigned to duties that included heavy lifting without assistance resulting in one woman suffering a stroke due to the heavy labor. Individuals who feel they have no choice but to quit a job due to sexual harassment at work should consult with a sexual harassment attorney in Nevada.

Law

The law addresses sexual harassment in the form of unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors and other verbal, or physical conduct of a sexual nature through:

Quid Pro Quo. Authoritative figures/bosses in the workplace demand, or require sexual acts for preferential treatment, or to avoid punitive action.

Hostile Work Environment. A boss or employer does not remedy a work environment where sexually inappropriate behavior is present creating intimidating, hostile and abusive work environments.

Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination that violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VII applies to employers with 15 or more employees, including state and local governments. It also applies to employment agencies, labor organizations, and the federal government. If there is some reason that a victim is not protected under Title VII language, a civil rights, personal injury, or employment law attorney may be able to offer another means toward compensation when sexual harassment causes harm and damage to an employee.

Sexual harassment claims

Sexual harassment claims cannot be made if the sexual behavior was welcomed, or occurred with mutual consent. Sexual harassment is illegal when it is so frequent, or severe that it creates a hostile or offensive work environment, or when it results in an adverse employment decision, such as a victim being fired, transferred, or demoted. The harasser can be the victim’s supervisor, a supervisor in another area, a co-worker, or someone who is not an employee of the employer, such as a client or customer.

Legal recourse

Victims of sexual harassment have legal options against sexual harassment, and seeking legal counsel is the first thing a victim should do after reporting the abuse through the proper channels at a place of employment, or at school, or wherever the incident took place; if there are procedural guidelines set up that must be followed.

Avenues for reporting

Direct reporting.

Requesting mediation as an informal solution.

Employer grievance procedures.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against the alleged sexual harassment in the workplace.

Damages

Speak with an attorney regarding compensation.

Monetary damages including back pay, attorney and court fees, emotional pain, and negative effects of the harassment.

Equitable relief by job reinstatement, or promotion.

Punitive damages if actions were extremely offensive, and egregious sexual harassment misconduct.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual harassment, or related sexual assault, seek out a professional attorney for guidance toward legal actions that will remedy the situation.

Sources:

https://www.leg.state.nv.us/NRS/NRS-613.html#NRS613Sec330

https://www.justice.gov/crt/fcs/TitleVI-Overview

https://www.ada.gov/

https://www.justice.gov/crt/fcs/TitleVI-Overview

https://www.ada.gov/

https://www.eeoc.gov/statutes/title-vii-civil-rights-act-1964

https://www.eeoc.gov/statutes/age-discrimination-employment-act-1967