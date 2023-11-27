Latest CDC Data Reveals Decline in Teen Vaping: Time to End the Moral Panic and Focus on Practical Solutions

Smoking rates among middle and high school students remain considerably low, recorded at just 1.6%.

Washington, DC – The latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscores a noteworthy decline in teen vaping. The CDC’s National Youth Tobacco Survey 2023 reveals that current 30-day e-cigarette use among high school students has dropped from 14.1% in 2022 to 10.0% in 2023. Furthermore, smoking rates among middle and high school students remain considerably low, recorded at just 1.6%.

This substantial decrease signifies the necessity for a balanced approach in the ongoing discussions about vaping. While it remains essential to prevent youth vaping, this data underscores the need to shift focus from undue alarmism to practical, evidence-based solutions.

Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA), commented on the findings:

“The data from the CDC demonstrates that the exaggerated panic about teen vaping needs to stop. We must continue our efforts to discourage youth from vaping, but it’s crucial to ensure that our strategies don’t deprive adult smokers of a potentially life-saving alternative.”

“The call now is for policymakers to develop strategies rooted in research and facts. Instead of succumbing to a moral panic, it’s necessary to address the dual challenge: keeping vaping products out of the hands of the youth while ensuring that adults have access to safer nicotine alternatives,” he further added.

According to the World Vapers’ Alliance, the U.S. must shift its focus towards a comprehensive harm reduction strategy, prioritizing scientific evidence and the broader public health goal. Continuing to battle against vaping may not only be counterproductive but also could overshadow its potential benefits for adult smokers. The WVA urges a more balanced approach, highlighting the need for targeted solutions to youth vaping while acknowledging the broader benefits of vaping for adult smokers.

The World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA) amplifies the voices of vapers worldwide and empowers them to make a difference in their communities. Our members are vapers associations and individual vapers from all over the world. More information on www.worldvapersalliance.com

Michael Landl is the director of the World Vapers’ Alliance. He is from Austria and is based in Vienna. He is an experienced policy professional and a passionate vaper. He studied at the University of St. Gallen and worked for several public policy outlets and the German Parliament.