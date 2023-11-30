Latino Leaders Magazine Names Shumaker Partner to Top Latino Lawyers 2023

“I am honored to receive this recognition and for the work that Latino Leaders Magazine does to acknowledge and celebrate individuals who have excelled in their respective fields and have made significant contributions to the Latino community,” Maria said.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner Maria del Carmen Ramos has been recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as a 2023 Top Latino Lawyer. Honorees are celebrated as role models in the legal profession who have represented top clients and carry an impressive record of accomplishments and community involvement.

“I am honored to receive this recognition and for the work that Latino Leaders Magazine does to acknowledge and celebrate individuals who have excelled in their respective fields and have made significant contributions to the Latino community,” Maria said.

This prestigious accolade adds to Maria’s impressive collection of awards, including being AV® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell and named a Top Author in Immigration by JD Supra Readers’ Choice Award in 2017 for the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Telecommunications Industries and in 2016 for the Semiconductor, Broadcast Media, and Medical Devices Industries; Best Lawyer in America (2021–2023); Tampa Top Lawyer in Immigration Law by Tampa Magazine (2016-2022); and Florida Legal Elite by Florida Trend magazine (2015-2018, 2020-2021).

“To be recognized for this award is a great achievement,” shared Sharon Fulop, Partner and Shumaker Council on Diversity and Inclusion and Management Committee Member. “Shumaker is proud to have Maria on our team, where she is making a difference in the firm, the practice of law, and the community.”

Maria devotes a substantial portion of her practice to counseling clients on immigration and related employment issues. In particular, Maria has extensive experience helping employers obtain H-1B and E visas, as well employment-based green cards, on behalf of foreign workers employed in specialty occupations. She also helps companies that have global operations obtain L-1 visas on behalf of their foreign-based employees so they can transfer to the United States. In addition to helping employers obtain visas for foreign workers, Maria routinely conducts audits for clients to ensure they are complying with their obligation to verify their employees’ eligibility to work in the United States.

