Law.com VerdictSearch Partners with Optimalex to Offer Legal Predictive Analytics on Medical Malpractice

Law.com VerdictSearch is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Optimalex to offer Law.com VerdictSearch users an enhanced research and settlement planning experience by introducing the power of Optimalex’s legal predictive analytics tools. Specifically, the two companies will collaborate to create a version of Optimalex’s Agatha for Law.com VerdictSearch’s data in the field of Medical Malpractice.

Optimalex Founder Frank Giaoui said of the relationship, “We are honored by the trust put in us by Law.com VerdictSearch, and are delighted to collaborate with them on our journey from data to prediction. We believe this collaboration will be mutually beneficial for both parties”.

ALM Vice President & General Manager, Global Legal News Richard Caruso also reacted: “We are highly enthusiastic to begin this partnership with an innovative company like Optimalex. The combined forces of Law.com VerdictSearch’s data and Optimalex’s predictive expertise will provide our users with new value”.

About Optimalex

Optimalex combines practical business experience, academic law & economics research and data & software engineering development. Its suite of legal predictive solutions analyzes settlements and legal decisions on damages compensation through up-to-date machine learning and natural language processing techniques. Optimalex’s flagship solution, AGATHA, provides predictive analytics to both parties by assisting them to strategize the optimal outcome.

About Law.com VerdictSearch

The industry leading verdict and settlement platform, Law.com VerdictSearch provides access to case-winning information not found elsewhere. With more than 210,000 cases and updated daily, Law.com VerdictSearch uses consistent data-collection criteria across all jurisdictions, resulting in comprehensive and unbiased analysis.