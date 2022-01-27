Laws, Limits, and Regulations that Affect Car Accident Claims

Louisiana drivers have a duty to report any accident to the state that involves injury, or property damage that exceeds $500.

There are certain legal limitations and rules that can significantly affect the ability of a driver to win their car accident claim. If drivers are not familiar with these laws beforehand, then their entire case may turn around for the worst, so it is better for every individual who gets into a car accident to reach out to a lawyer as soon as possible to educate themselves on the legalities of their situation. Making informed and educated decisions can have a huge impact on how much compensation the driver gets at the end of the day so this matter should not be delayed at any cost.

The first and one of the most important laws is the one-year deadline that has to be followed for all Louisiana car accidents. This deadline entails that most car accident lawsuits must be filed within one year of the accident occurring for them to be taken seriously and so the driver is not taken advantage of in any way. Failure to follow this statute will most likely lead to a person’s late claim becoming null and void. This can be devastating because a person will lose their right to win any money, no matter how much they were entitled to initially. There are some cases in which the court will make exceptions, but for the most part, individuals will be compelled to give their claim up once the deadline has been passed.

There is another law which plays a significant role in any car accident claim and that is the pure comparative fault system that is followed in Louisiana. This system entails that a driver can receive financial recovery even when they were partially responsible for the accident. However, their compensation will be altered by the significance of their role in causing the collision to take place. The driver who was more at fault will go home with a lower settlement amount to help them cover their damages. This system entails that everyone involved in the collision gets the help they need to pay their damages, but it is still fair and holds the guilty driver to account by reducing their compensation due based on their degree of fault.

Reporting a car accident in Monroe, Louisiana

Louisiana drivers have a duty to report any accident to the state that involves injury, or property damage that exceeds $500. If this is not filed in time, then there will be consequences.

There are several more rules and legal details that should be considered and any driver can get the assistance they need through the help of a qualified car accident lawyer.

Get in touch with a car accident attorney today at the Law Offices of Campbell, House, and Company to get the legal assistance required.