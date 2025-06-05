Lawsuit Filed Against Hermosa Beach Dance School for Failing to Protect Minor Students from Hidden Restroom Cameras

A subsequent investigation uncovered additional recording devices at a second Hermosa Beach location.

LOS ANGELES – A lawsuit has been filed against School of Dance & Music after hidden video recording devices were discovered in multiple restroom facilities at the school’s Hermosa Beach, California locations. The lawsuit, filed by personal injury law firms Kent | Pincin and McNicholas & McNicholas LLP on behalf of a minor student, alleges that the school’s failure to implement proper oversight allowed for the unlawful and invasive recording of children during private moments. According to the complaint, the first hidden camera was found on May 3, 2025, concealed inside a wicker basket alongside ordinary restroom items. A subsequent investigation uncovered additional recording devices at a second Hermosa Beach location. The lawsuit claims the cameras captured footage of minors—including the plaintiff—in various states of undress, all without their knowledge or consent.

“This case is an egregious breach of trust and a shocking violation of privacy that has caused significant harm to our client – a minor child who should have been kept safe at her dance school,” said Emily Pincin of Kent | Pincin. “The school had a duty to maintain basic security measures and routinely inspect its facilities to detect and prevent something like this from ever occurring.”

“Children and parents place tremendous trust in educational institutions like School of Dance & Music, and that trust was profoundly violated,” added Patrick McNicholas with McNicholas & McNicholas. “Our lawsuit aims to hold the school accountable for its failure to protect the students in its care.”

Case Background

On May 3, 2025, parents discovered hidden video recording devices in an all-gender restroom at the School of Dance & Music’s Hermosa Beach facility. The devices were concealed inside a wicker basket alongside restroom items such as excess toilet paper.

The lawsuit alleges that the devices were active and captured video footage of restroom users, including minor students, in various states of undress. The minor plaintiff had just used the restroom minutes before her mother and other parents discovered the cameras.

The lawsuit further alleges that the School of Dance & Music failed to implement critical safety measures to protect students, including limiting public access to its facilities, performing regular inspections and properly training staff to identify and prevent such misconduct.

