Lawsuit: California Couple Left Traumatized After JetBlue Plane Sends Chunk of Ice Through Roof

An investigation led by the Federal Aviation Administration found that the JetBlue aircraft involved in the incident had a longstanding history of issues with its potable water systems; it is believed to be the same aircraft suspected of dropping ice on a Massachusetts home in August 2023.

A California couple has filed a lawsuit claiming that they have been left traumatized after a large piece of ice fell from a JetBlue aircraft into their home.

According to CBS News, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Michael Reese and Leah Ferrarini. In their claim, the two plaintiffs say that they were sleeping in bed on January 1, 2024, when a “large block of ice” came through their roof.

The block of ice was roughly “the size of a watermelon,” and landed so close to the couple that they “barely [escaped] devastating physical injury.”

Attorneys for Reese and Ferrarini claim that JetBlue failed to “investigate and correct the problems.” The lawsuit notes that, about 10 days after the chunk of ice fell on the plaintiffs’ home, the plane was “flagged” so that its potable water system could be removed and inspected.

“JetBlue had been on notice for months prior to January 1, 2024, yet failed to conduct an investigation as to the problems with the potable water system valve and drain,” the lawsuit alleges. “Had JetBlue done so after being on notice that there was a problem as early as July 2023, the discharge of the large block of ice on Plaintiffs’ home would not have occurred.”

“JetBlue knew or should have known that there had been (a) prior instance of ice falling from the aircraft at issue … and that a thorough inspection and investigation of the potable water servicing system would have discovered a defect in the valve which was causing a leak and the ice dropping from the aircraft at issue,” the lawsuit claims.

Reese and Ferrarini are seeking compensation because “they did not grant JetBlue permission to allow the large chunk of ice to enter their home or cause damages.”

In total, the couple is requesting $1 million in damages: $300,000 for emotional distress, $300,000 for pain and suffering, $40,000 in medical expenses, and $360,000 for property damage.

