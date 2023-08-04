Lawsuit Accuses Rudy Giuliani of Sexual Harassment, Antisemitic Comments

The lawsuit includes transcripts from recordings, in which a man believed to be Rudy Giuliani can be heard complimenting the plaintiff’s breasts and telling her that he wants to “own her.”

A former employee has filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, claiming the politician regularly engaged in “sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct.”

According to CBS News, the plaintiff—identified as Noelle Dunphy—is seeking an estimated $10 million in damages.

In her complaint, Dunphy included audio recordings of the former New York City mayor, in which Giuliani appeared to disparage women and religious minorities.

“I want to own you, officially,” Giuliani said in one recording. “I’m gonna make it a little painful.”

Transcripts of the recordings, which were submitted to a New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday, also detail Giuliani allegedly making descriptive comments about the plaintiff’s breasts.

“These breasts belong to me. Nobody else can get near these, okay?” Giuliani said. “I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?”

“Yes,” Dunpy replied.

“Understand?” Giuliani asked. “I’m very [fucking] possessive. I’ve gone easy on you.”

“I don’t know,” Dunphy said.

“I’ve been easy on you,” Giuliani emphasized.

“You’ve been pretty tough on me,” Dunpy said.

“I’ve been easy on you,” Giuliani said. “Give them to me.”

Giuliani could also be heard discussing his “tremendous attraction” to Dunphy, saying that he’d “never think about a girl being smart.”

“If you told me a girl was smart, I would often think she’s not attractive,” the former New York City mayor allegedly said.

Dunphy, who was hired by Giuliani in January of 2019, said that the attorney and politician made it clear that the provision of sexual favors would be a condition of her employment.

“He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere—was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation,” the lawsuit claims. It also states that Giuliani demanded that Dunphy “work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her.”

Transcripts also suggest that Giuliani may have made antisemitic comments.

“Jews,” Giuliani allegedly said. “They want to go through that freaking Passover all the time. Man, oh, man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. OK, the Red Sea parted. Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

Giuliani has since issued a statement, saying that he “unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy.”

“Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims,” Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said.

Justin Kelton, an attorney for Dunphy, said that the former mayor will have the opportunity to explain the recordings when they are presented in court.

“Mr. Giuliani is not the first powerful man accused of sexual abuse towards subordinates who attempts to smear his accuser in a discredited game of ‘blame the victim,’” Kelton said. “He will have to answer to materials and recorded statements that will be presented at trial.”

