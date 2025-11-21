Lead-Linked Milk Pan Pulled From Shelves

Recalled milk pan removed after tests found unsafe lead contamination risk.

A household item sold across several East Coast states has been pulled from store shelves after federal testing showed that it may expose consumers to unsafe levels of lead. The recalled item is a 24-centimeter milk pan sold under the Chef Brand name by Shata Traders Inc., a company based in Brooklyn. The concern surfaced after the Food and Drug Administration collected samples from a retail location and found that the pan contains lead that can move into food during regular cooking. This discovery prompted an immediate recall and renewed attention to the dangers posed by contaminated cookware.

The milk pan was sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts. According to federal officials, the presence of leachable lead makes the product unsafe for any type of cooking. Lead is a toxic metal that has long been connected to health problems across all age groups. Even small amounts can affect the body over time, especially when exposure happens repeatedly. Once consumed, lead can enter the bloodstream and build up, leading to symptoms that may not appear right away.

Children face the highest risk, as their bodies absorb lead more easily than adults. Health experts note that young children exposed to lead may later show problems with learning, concentration, or behavior. Babies are even more sensitive because their developing nervous systems can be affected by lower levels of exposure. Adults, while generally more resilient, can also develop symptoms from lead exposure, including headaches, tiredness, stomach discomfort, vomiting, or neurologic changes when levels rise. For that reason, cookware that releases lead during heating is considered unsafe for any household.

The FDA reported that no illnesses tied to the recalled pan have been confirmed so far. Still, officials stress that continued use of the product poses an unnecessary risk, especially since lead exposure is preventable. Retailers have been instructed to remove the product from shelves, and consumers who purchased it are eligible for a full refund through the stores where the pan was sold. Shata Traders has made a contact line available for anyone with questions about the recall, and calls are directed to Mahboob Rahman at the company’s listed number.

Federal agencies often monitor cookware and food-related items for hidden hazards, especially products imported from regions that may not follow the same manufacturing standards. In this case, routine inspection led to the discovery of the contamination before any widespread harm occurred. The recall serves as a reminder that everyday items can sometimes carry unseen risks and that testing programs remain important for keeping households safe.

Lead exposure continues to be a public health concern, especially in settings where children live or spend time. Removing potential sources, such as recalled cookware, is one of the most effective ways to prevent long-term effects linked to the metal. While the recall caused concern among households that rely on this type of cookware, federal officials emphasized that swift action was taken once the contamination was identified, reducing the chance of widespread exposure. With the product now off the market, the focus shifts to ensuring that replacements meet safety standards.

