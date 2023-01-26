Leading Causes of Truck Accidents and What You Can Do to Prevent Them

Trucks have many difficulties on the road, but one of the main ones is the large blind spot.

Massive vehicles like commercial trucks can cause severe damage to people and other vehicles. Although many actions lead to a truck accident, the most common instance is due to the driver’s lack of attention. These collisions can occur when other drivers make unpredictable changes or due to the truck companies’ failure to spot defective parts.

Regardless of the cause, we can agree on one thing: truck accidents can cause severe injuries, which may end in fatality. So if you want to learn more about the leading factors of truck collisions and how to prevent them, keep reading.

Common Instances that Cause Truck Accidents

There are many instances when a truck driver or company may be liable for the accident. Usually, the most common causes of truck collisions include the following:

Distracted driving

Road and weather conditions

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Driving while fatigued

Speeding and reckless driving

Failing to maintain trucks

Failing to hire and train professional truck drivers

Pushing truck drivers to operate their vehicle beyond their work hours

Sometimes truck drivers are pushed to operate the truck after their duty hours, causing them to under-react or overreact during road hazards. Truck companies can also contribute to the accident by not maintaining the truck properly and not checking the brakes or tires.

Depending on where you live, you can seek compensation for your injuries and claim against the liable party. If you live in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and have sufficient evidence the trucking company’s negligence caused the accident, there’s help for you. You can contact Cheyenne Truck Accident Lawyers to determine the leading cause of your accident and the responsible party.

3 Steps You Can Take to Prevent Truck Accidents

Although many truck accidents can happen due to the driver’s fault, there are some things any driver can do to prevent such situations.

Increase the Distance Between the Vehicles

Since heavy trucks need more time to brake, they may not stop the truck instantly. However, if you’re a car driver, you can take precautionary steps by increasing the distance between your car and the truck. Additionally, you can use the indicators and avoid sudden lane changes on the road or highways.

If the worst happens, you can speak to Wyoming Truck Accident Lawyers after the collision, which can help navigate your case from the beginning to determine the leading cause of the accident.

Maneuver Your Vehicle Quickly

While trucks can’t maneuver too quickly, cars can. If you’re a car driver and want to avoid collision with a massive truck, you should provide more space, so the truck driver has better visibility. Leaving plenty of space when the truck turns into another road or lane ensures they have higher chances of avoiding road hazards and maneuvering quickly.

Since lack of space is a common cause of truck accidents, the damage can be severe. If you get injured during a similar collision, you should contact Truck Accident Lawyers to get informed about your legal options.

Pass the Truck on Its Left Side

Trucks have many difficulties on the road, but one of the main ones is the large blind spot. Most car drivers have overtaken a truck, not caring about whether they can see them. Unfortunately, this may lead to an accident because it’s more difficult for truck drivers to see when you’re passing them, especially from the passenger’s side.

The next time you’re trying to pass a truck, try do it from their left side because that’s where they’re most likely to see you.

However, if an accident occurs and there are multiple parties involved, contacting experienced lawyers might be the best idea. They’ll figure out the best approaches to determine liability in complex cases and give you time to recover from injuries.