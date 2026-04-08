Leah Brings Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI to Legal Education at Ulster University

Ulster University and Leah look forward to exploring how hands-on AI experiences can shape the next generation of legal professionals and help prepare them for the evolving demands of the legal industry.

LONDON-(BUSINESS WIRE) – As AI rapidly reshapes the legal profession, Leah, a leading Enterprise Agentic AI platform, announced a strategic partnership with Ulster University to integrate its Leah Legal platform into the university’s Legal Innovation and Technology Law master’s program. Through the collaboration, students gain hands-on experience with enterprise-level legal AI tools, developing the practical skills needed to work confidently and responsibly alongside AI systems increasingly shaping modern legal practice.

“Ulster University’s Legal Innovation and Technology Law course needed a platform that could demonstrate how AI supports different stages of legal workflows,” said Adam Buick, Course Director at Ulster University. “Leah offers students exposure to a range of real-world applications – whether they’re reviewing contracts, analysing documents, drafting new content, or evaluating AI outputs – showing them the practical versatility of AI across legal tasks.”

Leah Legal is built on agentic AI architecture designed to support end-to-end legal workflows. Unlike a standalone chatbot, the platform is structured around defined legal tasks and processes, allowing organizations to integrate AI into existing workflows with appropriate oversight. Rather than presenting AI as a conceptual topic, the program immerses students in the tools and processes actually used in modern legal practice. Through this hands-on experience, students learn to critically evaluate AI outputs, understand system limitations, and apply appropriate human oversight – essential skills for lawyers entering a workforce where AI is integral to everyday practice.

“Leah is committed to advancing legal education, and this partnership is a natural fit,” said Anurag Malik, President & CTO, Leah. “The course emphasizes practical legal engineering skills, understanding how legal tech products are developed, tested, and validated. Leah provides a real-world platform for students to learn these concepts in practice while preparing for careers in AI-enabled legal environments.”

Ulster University and Leah look forward to exploring how hands-on AI experiences can shape the next generation of legal professionals and help prepare them for the evolving demands of the legal industry.

About Leah

Leah is a global leader in Agentic AI and the pioneer behind the Leah Agentic OS that enables enterprises to build, orchestrate, and govern intelligent agents across legal, procurement, finance, and beyond. Evolving from its award-winning Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Leah Legal solutions, the company has reimagined how enterprises manage contracts, data, and decisions, transforming automation into true enterprise-wide agentic orchestration.

By combining secure, enterprise-grade AI with a flexible, cloud-agnostic architecture, Leah empowers customers to own their agentic ecosystems, connect workflows across functions, and drive measurable ROI and resilience at scale. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner for five consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications. Headquartered in London, Leah operates globally with offices across New York, Dubai, Sydney, Glasgow, Mumbai, and Singapore.

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