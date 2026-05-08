Leah Launches Leah Maestro, the First Super Orchestrator for the Enterprise

The orchestrator of orchestrators brings executives a live view of their entire operation running on AI, with all autonomous workloads visible, auditable, and traceable in real time.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leah, the AI-native agentic platform powering legal, procurement, finance, and shared services for the world’s largest enterprises on one connected system, unveiled Leah Maestro. As part of Agentic OS, Leah Maestro is a single intelligence layer that sits above every function-level orchestrator and coordinates the entire AI workforce of an enterprise as one. Leah Maestro is the Super Orchestrator.

The hardest problems inside an enterprise are not horizontal, they are domain shaped. A misclassified clause can cost millions, a missed change-in-control trigger can unwind a contract, and a disputed revenue cutoff can delay an audit. These are not problems a generic chatbot can solve.

“Every CEO I speak with is investing record amounts in enterprise AI and getting back a fragmented landscape of disconnected tools, each optimized for a single function, with no shared context, no unified view, and no coordinated execution,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of Leah. “Every tool is running in a different silo. Leah Maestro is the answer. For the first time, enterprises can see what an AI-native company actually looks like. Every autonomous workload running live, fully governed, and coordinated from a single place. This is the future of enterprise work, shipping today.”

Most enterprise AI tools are built for a single system, a single thread, or a single function, but none of them can see across the operation, let alone coordinate it. Leah Maestro runs above all of them, coordinating autonomous agents in parallel across every function, grounded in the specific, regulated, high-stakes work that defines the modern enterprise.

With Leah Maestro, cross-function threads surface as they form, bottlenecks are spotted before they cascade, and risk is flagged before it lands on a desk. What used to require several dashboards and meetings now lives in one coherent picture, with governance native to the architecture, decisions traceable from trigger to outcome, and workloads board and regulator ready by design.

“Leah Maestro is built on more than a decade of running mission-critical workflows for over 400 global enterprises, and the function orchestrators beneath it inherit that depth: clause-level legal risk, contracting renewal triggers, procurement category strategy, finance recognition and audit-readiness,” said Anurag Malik, President and CTO of Leah. “This is not surface-level pattern matching. This is domain expertise compiled into autonomous operation.”

Leah will showcase Leah Maestro at Unleashed, its flagship executive summit on June 2-3 in New York. The invitation-only event brings together legal, contracting, procurement, and finance executives alongside senior leaders from the world’s largest technology and professional services organizations.

About Leah

Leah is an AI-native enterprise Agentic Operating System designed to autonomously run complex workflows across legal, contracting, procurement, finance, and shared services. Founded in London in 2015 and backed by SoftBank and Insight Partners, Leah serves 400+ global enterprises and supports mission-critical processes in regulated industries. Leah works with partners including Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, PwC, and KPMG to support enterprise transformation programs globally.

Leah has offices in London, New York, Dubai, Sydney, Mumbai, Glasgow, and Singapore.