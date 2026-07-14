Legal Aid and Defender Association to Host Fundraiser at Sexy Steak in Detroit on July 21

Come enjoy an evening of wine, jazz and community to support access to justice for vulnerable residents in Metro Detroit.

DETROIT — The Legal Aid and Defender Association, Inc. (LADA) will host a summer Evening of Jazz and Wine Fundraiser on Tuesday, July 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Castle Hall inside Sexy Steak, 1924 Grand River Ave., Detroit. Featuring wine tasting, passed small bites and live jazz, the event will raise awareness and funds for LADA’s mission and core services supporting individuals, families and veterans across Metro Detroit.

Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated tasting of premium wines from California and Italy, paired with artfully prepared passed small bites and a lively performance by jazz trio Djangophonique, all set within an atmosphere that celebrates community and philanthropy. Proceeds from the event will support LADA’s work providing free civil legal services to low-income residents across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

“Every day, LADA helps individuals and families navigate life-changing legal challenges that can affect their housing, income, safety and stability,” said Michelle L. Johnson, Esq., President and CEO of Legal Aid and Defender Association, Inc. “This fundraiser is an opportunity for our community to come together, raise awareness about the urgent need for civil legal aid, and invest in the core services that help our neighbors move forward with dignity and hope.”

Since 1909, LADA has provided free civil legal services to people who otherwise could not afford legal representation. LADA’s outreach includes helping families remain in their homes and addresses crises that threaten long-term stability. The organization also supports seniors and veterans. Over the past three years, LADA has represented more than 2,500 tenants and occupants in court cases and provided legal advice and representation to more than 570 veterans.

According to Erica Fitzgerald, vice president, Legal Aid and Defenders Board, “Under Michelle Johnson’s leadership, LADA’s staff provides essential legal services to those who need them most. At a time when many of us are looking for practical ways to make a positive difference, this event offers a meaningful opportunity to ensure that individuals and families in our community have access to high-quality legal representation to protect their rights. It’s a mission that everyone can stand behind.”

Tickets are available now for $175 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/5ctn2nf2, and additional information about LADA is available at ladadetroit.org.

Complimentary parking in 205 W. Adams, 2055 Cass, and 2130 Cass has been generously provided by Olympia Parking, enhancing accessibility for event attendees.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations and individuals who want to support the event and expand access to justice in Metro Detroit. Sponsorship levels include Presiding Partner at $5,000, Champions of Justice at $2,500, Counselors Circle at $1,000 and Pro Bono Patron recognition for donated services or in-kind gifts.

For sponsorship information, contact Michelle Johnson at 313-967-5646 or mjohnson@ladadetroit.org.

About LADA

Legal Aid and Defender Association, Inc. provides free civil legal services to low-income individuals and families across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. For more than a century, the organization has worked to expand access to justice and provide compassionate advocacy for people facing critical legal challenges.