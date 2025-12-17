Legal Aid Supports Addiction Recovery

Legal assistance helps Ohio residents in recovery rebuild stable lives.

Recovery from drug and alcohol addiction often involves much more than staying sober. For many people in Ohio, the final step toward stability comes through legal aid. Legal problems tied to work, income, housing, or old charges can stand in the way of moving forward. Without support, these issues can push people back into crisis, even after years of progress.

Alex Haley is one example. After becoming sober, he tried to return to work in northwest Ohio. Years of substance use had damaged his health, making factory work difficult. When he attempted to work again, his disability benefits were cut off. That income had been his only way to pay rent and medical bills. Without guidance, the system was confusing and overwhelming, and the loss of benefits put his recovery at risk.

Help came through Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, known as ABLE. Attorneys there work with people in recovery who face layers of legal trouble at the same time. One problem often leads to another. Loss of income can threaten housing. Lack of transportation can block access to jobs or treatment. These legal barriers can make staying sober far harder than it needs to be.

Ohio is receiving billions of dollars from opioid settlement funds meant to repair damage caused by prescription drug makers. Some of that money now supports legal aid groups across the state. The goal is simple: remove legal obstacles that keep people stuck. When paperwork, appeals, or court records are resolved, daily life becomes more manageable.

Legal aid attorneys help with a wide range of needs. They assist people in applying for food assistance, restoring driver’s licenses, and fixing benefit errors. Parents in recovery can also get help taking steps to reconnect with their children after losing custody. These services offer stability that treatment alone cannot provide.

In other parts of Ohio, legal aid focuses on criminal records from years past. Many people picked up minor charges during active addiction. Even decades later, those records can block jobs and housing. Attorneys use settlement funding to seal or erase certain misdemeanor offenses, giving people a chance to move on without being judged by old mistakes.

This work recognizes that addiction is a health condition shaped by many factors. Some people became dependent after being prescribed pain medication. Others lacked support or access to care. Clearing records is one way society can reduce long term harm and open doors that were previously closed.

For Haley, legal support meant survival. His attorney appealed the benefits decision and won, but payments were delayed for months. During that time, bills piled up and stress grew. Continued legal pressure finally forced action, and the benefits were restored. With rent paid and housing secure, recovery felt possible again.

Having someone knowledgeable to stand beside people in recovery can make the difference between falling back and moving forward. Legal help gives structure, relief, and a sense that the past does not have to define the future. Support like this offers hope during rebuilding.

