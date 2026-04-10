Legal Consequences of a Fourth DUI Offense in Los Angeles

A fourth DUI offense in Los Angeles is not simply another DUI. It is a felony-level charge with life-altering consequences that extend across every dimension of your personal and professional life.

Being charged with a fourth DUI offense in Los Angeles is an extraordinarily serious legal matter, one that carries consequences far more severe than those associated with a first, second, or third offense. California law treats repeat DUI offenders with increasing harshness, and by the fourth offense, the criminal justice system shifts its approach dramatically. Understanding what you may face is critical to making informed decisions about your defense.

What Constitutes a Fourth DUI Offense in California?

Under California law, a DUI, formally known as driving under the influence, refers to operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. A fourth DUI offense occurs when a person is arrested and charged with DUI for the fourth time within a ten-year “lookback” period. California counts prior DUI convictions, wet reckless pleas, and out-of-state DUI convictions when tallying prior offenses.

Unlike a first or second DUI, which are typically charged as misdemeanors, a fourth DUI in California is almost always charged as a felony. This distinction is enormously significant. A felony conviction follows you permanently, affecting employment, housing, professional licensing, child custody, and civil rights.

Felony Classification and Why It Matters

When prosecutors in Los Angeles County charge a fourth DUI as a felony, the entire legal landscape changes. You are no longer navigating the misdemeanor court system. Instead, your case is processed through the felony courts, where sentencing guidelines are substantially harsher and the stakes are immeasurably higher.

A felony DUI conviction in California means you could face formal felony probation lasting three to five years, mandatory completion of an 18 to 30-month DUI education program, fines and penalty assessments often totaling $18,000 or more, permanent revocation of your driver’s license by the California DMV, loss of the right to own or possess firearms, and negative immigration consequences for non-citizens, including potential deportation.

These collateral consequences extend well beyond the courtroom and can permanently alter the trajectory of your life.

State Prison Sentencing for a Fourth DUI

Minimum and Maximum Prison Terms

One of the most alarming aspects of a fourth DUI conviction in Los Angeles is the real possibility of state prison time. Under California Vehicle Code Section 23550, a fourth DUI within ten years carries a sentence of 16 months, two years, or three years in California state prison. Unlike county jail sentences, state prison time is served in a California Department of Corrections facility, a far more restrictive environment.

The judge has discretion in sentencing, and various factors will influence the ultimate outcome, including the defendant’s criminal history, whether any aggravating circumstances were present, and whether the defense presents a compelling mitigation case.

Aggravating Factors That Increase Penalties

Certain circumstances can significantly enhance the penalties associated with a fourth DUI conviction. A BAC of 0.15% or higher is considered an aggravating factor in California, often triggering enhanced penalties. Having a child under 14 in the car at the time of the offense can result in additional charges under California’s child endangerment statute. Being caught driving 20 mph or more over the speed limit while intoxicated adds a mandatory 60-day jail enhancement. If the fourth DUI involved an accident that injured or killed another person, the charges may escalate to felony DUI causing injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, or even second-degree murder under California’s “Watson murder” doctrine.

DMV Consequences and License Revocation

Permanent Revocation vs. Suspension

A fourth DUI offense triggers a separate administrative process through the California Department of Motor Vehicles, entirely independent of the criminal court proceedings. At the DMV level, a fourth DUI within ten years typically results in a permanent revocation of driving privileges, meaning there is no automatic reinstatement after a set period.

However, after a minimum of five years, individuals may petition the DMV for license reinstatement, provided they can demonstrate sobriety, completion of a licensed DUI program, and financial responsibility through an SR-22 insurance certificate.

Ignition Interlock Device Requirements

Even in cases where limited driving privileges are eventually restored, California law mandates the installation of an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) in any vehicle the offender operates. For a fourth DUI, this requirement typically lasts for a minimum of four years. The IID prevents the vehicle from starting if it detects alcohol on the driver’s breath above a preset threshold.

Habitual Traffic Offender Status

A conviction for a fourth DUI in California also results in the offender being designated a Habitual Traffic Offender (HTO) by the DMV. This designation lasts for three years and brings additional penalties for any subsequent traffic violations or driving on a suspended license. Being caught driving with an HTO designation can result in additional jail time and fines on top of existing penalties.

The Importance of Legal Representation

Given the extraordinary severity of consequences associated with a fourth DUI conviction in Los Angeles, securing experienced legal counsel is not optional, it is essential. A skilled defense attorney can scrutinize the arresting officer’s conduct, challenge the accuracy of breathalyzer or blood test results, identify procedural violations, and negotiate with prosecutors to potentially reduce charges or sentencing exposure.

A Los Angeles fourth DUI offense lawyer understands the nuances of California DUI law and can build a defense strategy tailored to the specific facts of your case, potentially making the difference between a state prison sentence and a more favorable resolution.

Final Thoughts

A fourth DUI offense in Los Angeles is not simply another DUI. It is a felony-level charge with life-altering consequences that extend across every dimension of your personal and professional life. From mandatory state prison time and massive fines to permanent license revocation and firearm prohibition, the stakes could not be higher. Acting quickly, understanding your rights, and working with a qualified defense attorney are the most critical steps you can take after being charged.