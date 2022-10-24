Legal Steps You Should Take If You Get in Trouble at a Festival

Things can get messier if you’re arrested for underage drinking and driving under the influence (DUI).

It’s music festival season. For many young people, this is the time when they tend to find themselves in legal trouble. Music festivals around the U.S have gained massive popularity over the last few years, so it’s obvious that youngsters are more prone to doing illegal stuff.

If you or a friend is in a similar situation, there are legal steps you can take to facilitate your case. This article will guide you to understand your legal rights and how criminal defense lawyers can help you with further steps.

Common Reasons People Get in Trouble at Festivals

Although festivals are trendy nowadays, you should be aware of your surroundings if you want to stay away from legal trouble. Some of the most common reasons why festivalgoers can get in jeopardy include the following:

Underage drinking

Possession of drugs

Assault crimes

Disorderly conduct

Drunk driving

For example, if you’re from Key West, Florida, you’re probably familiar with ‘Fantasy Fest’ and how it can attract people worldwide. Suppose you happen to get arrested at this festival for any of the reasons mentioned above. In that case, you should contact Sherry Ivey Jones – a qualified criminal defense lawyer who can help you face criminal charges more comfortably.

Getting in trouble in ‘Fantasy Fest’ or any other festival can result in being arrested by the police and make your weekend go to waste. That’s why it’s essential to seek experienced legal help if you are in a similar situation.

Understand Your Legal Rights

Just because you’re entering the gates of a festival doesn’t mean you should leave your legal rights outside. If the police stop you, it’s crucial not to become physical with them but also to assert your constitutional rights.

Similarly, if the police have a reason to search your car, they can do so without your consent or a warrant. In that case, you’re not required to speak or help the police in their investigation. Your rights allow you to remain silent and not answer any questions without your attorney.

You have the right to have an attorney represent you if you face criminal charges or arrest. Again, if you’re from Florida, you can seek help from Key West Criminal Defense Lawyers, who will answer any legal questions about your situation.

Remember Key Phrases

After remembering your legal rights, you should use some key phrases. The first question should be ‘’Am I being detained?’’ Then proceed to ask further questions like ‘’Why? Am I free to go or not?’’

Things can get messier if you’re arrested for underage drinking and driving under the influence (DUI). Still, your job is to remain calm and not answer any questions without your lawyer’s presence. For example, you can reach out to Key West DUI Attorneys to ensure you’re not saying anything that could harm your case further.

Document the Encounter

Among other responsibilities, your job is to document the entire encounter with the police. Obviously, cops hate this, and they’ll try to stop you from having you upload your video of them on social media.

However, since you’re legally in a public space, you’re entitled to record what’s happening. As a festivalgoer, you must decide whether you can safely record while getting out of the way to prove you’re not interfering.

Why You Should Hire a Lawyer

If the police have stopped you at a festival, you must immediately speak to a qualified attorney. Many law firms around the states can help you defend your criminal case. You can seek legal help from anywhere to learn why hiring a lawyer, and an expert team is the best choice to resolve your charges.