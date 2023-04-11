LegalEase and LexCheck Offer All-In-One Contract Review Solution for Lawyers  

LexCheck joins LegalEase’s Preferred Partner program, creating a hybrid AI and alternative legal service provider (ALSP) solution for legal departments.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — LegalEase Solutions LLC, which provides customized legal solutions for corporations, in-house legal departments and law firms, announced a partnership with LexCheck, Inc., the leading contract acceleration and intelligence

platform.

LegalEase will integrate LexCheck’s award-winning, AI-driven contract review and negotiation technology into LegalEase’s contract review services. In doing so, the companies will create a seamless hybrid contract review offering that combines the best of artificial and human intelligence to generate accurate redlines and feedback in an accelerated manner for non-disclosure agreements, vendor contracts and more.

“Executive teams are encouraging legal departments to think outside the traditional playbooks in streamlining contract reviews without sacrificing their results or the quality of their recommendations,” said Tariq Akbar, CEO of LegalEase Solutions. “Our partnership with LexCheck will do just this, allowing departments to harness AI’s speed, accuracy and efficiency alongside deeper analysis from experienced legal counsel.”

Akbar noted that this partnership with LexCheck will help companies save substantial time and find value around essential but labor-intensive contract reviews. Incorporating LexCheck’s tools into LegalEase’s managed services pipeline will deliver contract review in the shortest possible time frame, further strengthening a legal department’s end-to-end contract lifecycle management strategy.

For LexCheck CEO Gary Sangha, teaming up with LegalEase was a natural extension of its expanded mission to accelerate businesses’ growth by helping companies finalize agreements more quickly.

“In today’s do-more-with-less environment, the synergy of an ALSP like LegalEase and an AI-powered technology platform like LexCheck brings tremendous business value by reducing the burden of heavy workloads for in-house legal teams,” said Sangha. “Bringing this joint offering to the market will enable companies to review contracts faster without sacrificing accuracy or quality, ultimately accelerating the growth of their businesses.”

LegalEase’s clients will access LexCheck’s groundbreaking tools and services as part of the company’s Preferred Partner Program. The initiative, which LegalEase established in June 2022, helps general counsel and other decision-makers find independently-vetted, “best-of-breed” vendors that meet their unique legal transformation needs. Companies using the program follow a helpful, tech-agnostic plan for choosing and implementing the right solutions for the pain points their legal departments face.

“LexCheck embodies what it means to be a preferred partner and will be an exciting company to collaborate with,” Akbar said. “Our partnership will give our customers greater flexibility in choosing the right solutions to their review needs — all while cutting down the process-related obstacles that discourage parties from closing deals.”

To see a demo of the partnership, you can also visit LexCheck during Legal Week, March 20th through March 23rd at Booth #1326.

