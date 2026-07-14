LEGALFLY Launches Collaborator Access: Connecting Legal and Business Teams on a Single Legal Operating System

LEGALFLY’s Collaborator Access enables the entire enterprise to use its product within company-designed guardrails, while in-house legal teams continue to benefit from LEGALFLY’s AI-native legal product.

LONDON – LEGALFLY, the legal operating system for corporates, launches Collaborator Access. The AI-driven legal platform now provides access to the entire enterprise, not just lawyers and legal teams. LEGALFLY’s new Collaborator Access enables business teams to ask questions and conduct reviews within guardrails set out by the legal team, for a lower monthly cost than standard licences. Therefore, LEGALFLY now provides every employee who touches legal work with access to the platform, empowering a new category of users, and better enabling safe and proper use of legal AI across all business functions.

Highlights

LEGALFLY launches ‘Collaborator Access’: the first Legal AI platform that democratises the power and functionality of legal AI tools throughout the enterprise, rather than keeping it localised to in-house legal teams

The update enables all departments that touch legal work — such as procurement, sales, HR, operations — to directly interact with core legal systems, in a safe environment with appropriate guardrails

This is a huge benefit for in-house legal teams, who will no longer be a bottleneck

The latest product innovation from LEGALFLY addresses the growing need for safe and proper use of legal AI across all business functions, and can support companies in organising legal processes in a structured and comprehensible manner

It has already been successfully introduced with several clients, including DAS Rechtsbijstand, and Foyer Group, where legal work is no longer confined to the legal department, claims, compliance, and operations teams are all active on the platform

Ruben Miessen, CEO of LEGALFLY, says “Everybody knows that legal AI makes legal teams faster, but we want to make entire businesses faster. In our experience, a large enterprise will employ ten times as many managers, department heads, and VPs than lawyers. All of these managerial positions generate high volumes of legal work: engaging with contracts, compliance questions, procurement decisions, and employment matters Our new Collaborator Access enables all of these critical stakeholders to do better, quicker, safer legal work.”

“This solves a huge problem for in-house legal teams, and will connect legal teams to every single employee that touches legal work, and does so with the right guardrails, and in a safe and secure environment. In this way, the legal team stops being a bottleneck, and becomes a safe and easy-to-use infrastructure layer for all legal work across the entire enterprise.”

Existing legal AI solutions have been built with lawyers in mind: either in-house, or at law firms, who have an in-depth understanding of legal processes, and the law itself. However, this leaves behind the vast majority of users for whom legal considerations may come across their desk, but are not their core function or expertise.

Collaborator Access: how it works

Users of LEGALFLY’s Collaborator Access will benefit from a lower cost licence compared to legal-teams users. Collaborator Access allows business teams to ask questions and conduct reviews within guardrails set out by the legal team — controls and escalation points are built-in from the outset, which reduces constraint on the legal department’s time, while enabling non-legal-team users to conduct legal work safely, and move forward quicker.

Collaborators have access to LEGALFLY’s Word and Outlooks add-ins, which enables them to review contracts, or ask legal questions directly in the most common tools they already use. Users can trigger a legal workflow via email, slack or teams. Therefore, no change management is required, nor are there any new tools to learn. By integrating with existing tools and workflows, requests and documents will route to the right people, triage, and AI generated reviews will be sent to legal for approval at defined points.

A company’s legal policy can be queried via chat interface too. The legal team only has to embed its company’s policies once, and thereafter, any Collaborator user will be able to query a chat interface with legal questions, which is embeddable within existing systems.

Additionally, as with all LEGALFLY users, the new Collaborator Access will anonymise all sensitive data by default; and helps reduce the risk of employees using generalist AI tools, which can create additional risk for the legal team, and the enterprise at large.

Miessen continues, “AI is very powerful, but can be misused. We want to ensure that employees outside of the legal team are using the right AI tools. There is risk attached to using generalist generative AI: if employees ask legal questions to a generalist AI chatbot, it is probable that they might circumvent the legal team using potentially bad information, and create hidden risks for the business.”

The Collaborator Access has been successfully introduced with several clients, including Wealins, part of Foyer Group, which is the largest insurer in Luxembourg:

Luc Rasscheart, CEO of Wealins, says, “Our compliance team, who do the AML and KYC checks, have started using LEGALFLY because of its document anonymisation capabilities. The Operations team also uses it for the same KYC reasons. More recently, to my surprise, our Finance team has begun using it following the addition of Excel file support.”

LEGALFLY’s Collaborator Access enables the entire enterprise to use its product within company-designed guardrails, while in-house legal teams continue to benefit from LEGALFLY’s AI-native legal product to support them with intake, contract review, document creation, due diligence and legal research, integrated into documented and traceable work processes.

About LEGALFLY

LEGALFLY is the legal AI solution built for the whole enterprise. With secure AI-native workflows for intake, contract review, drafting, due diligence and research, LEGALFLY makes every team that touches legal work faster.

Founded in Belgium in 2023, the company serves over 180 customers in 33 countries. LEGALFLY has raised over 17 million euros from investors such as Notion Capital, redalpine and Fortino Capital.

Find out more about LEGALFLY: https://www.legalfly.com/